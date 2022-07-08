The flagship product of professional management and production tools provider for the media localisation industry Ooona.Net has been selected as the platform of choice by media localiser JustRightSubs to support its growth plans.
JustRightSubs is a boutique closed captioning and subtitle translation company headquartered in the UK which aims to enable businesses to optimise their international audience reach, increase revenue and maximise the accessibility of their video content. Less than a year into operation it already offers services in key European and Asian languages and is expanding into more language combinations. It handles media localisation work for any type of audio or video file: podcasts, movies, documentaries, series, corporate videos, product and service presentations, training courses and e-learning materials.
The company has now deployed the Ooona Integrated suite of solutions. Comprising a a single end-to-end system that is claimed to be able to address any media localisation need, Ooona Integrated is hosted on AWS and continuously tested and monitored. It comes loaded with a mobile app for fast and remote task allocation and approval, as well as APIs into a growing number of bespoke third-party language tools for an enhanced user experience.
“The explosion in demand for video localisation is only going to continue so I decided it was the right time to set up my own business and service content owners directly,” noted JustRightSubs founder and managing director Cécile Pasquet.
“Work has been rolling in since we opened shop and the demand is pushing us to expand in more languages faster than I thought would be needed. But we need a secure online platform to support such growth. Ooona Integrated is the right solution for us. It includes all the translation management features a modern language service provider requires and comes with top-notch subtitling tools. I love the software as I have been using it myself for a long time. When you work with multiple subtitlers across many different time zones, it is important that you use a secure unified solution to control the workflow.”
“Our philosophy has always been to support the market by making our state-of-the-art platform available to businesses of all sizes, from large enterprises to small boutiques,” added Ooona Integrated account manager Maya Venturero. “Content security is imperative to be able to offer large volume media localisation work. JustRightSubs acknowledged this early on. We are proud to be part of the company’s growth story.”
