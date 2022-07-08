Iliad Group subsidiary Play Group has revealed that it is has successfully acquired 92.5% of the shares of Central European OTT and edge computing technologies provider Redge Technologies.
Redge Technologies was founded in 2007 as part of the Atende and has been an integral part of the development of streaming in Central Europe. In 2020, the company became an independent entity following a management buyout, assisted by Custodia Capital led by Wojciech Domański and Tomasz Potapczuk. In 2021, Redge Technologies had revenues in excess of €7.5 million.
The company flagship technology, Redge Media, is an OTT platform available in PaaS and On-Prem models comprising a service delivery platform and video delivery platform with its key component, the content delivery network, designed and developed in the proprietary edge computing architecture. Redge Technologies has also developed Redge Guardian, a software solution for deep-packet inspection and multi-terabit DDoS mitigation.
Play is among one of Redge’s customers which also include Warner Bros Discovery group’s TVN, the TV3 Baltics group, Telewizja Polska, Ringier Axel Springer Polska, Vectra, Canal+ and NASK.
Following the acquisition by Play, the Redge management team will remain intact. Redge Technologies has operated as a separate entity and will continue with its product, sales and marketing strategies, both in its domestic market and internationally. At the same time, the company will extend its cooperation with the Play Group, building upon a synergistic relationship dating back to 2009 – to include, among other, further development of the PlayNOW platform.
The residual 7.5% of share capital of Redge will remain with CEO and co-founder Przemysław Frasunek. Commenting on the deal he said: “Joining the Play Group opens a new chapter in the company’s history and is consistent with our telecommunications DNA. For 15 years, we have supported telecom operators and broadcasters in their OTT services. The technology developed by us has become the foundation of several major deployments in the region. The cooperation with Play will yield – most of all – synergies in telecommunications and a great chance to further develop our CDN, but also other services based on edge computing. We want to keep on setting the trends and standards in the industry.”
