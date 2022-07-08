Hot on the heels of the drama’s second season being renewed by the Seven Network in Australia in June 2022, Banijay Rights has announced further sales of RFDS to multiple territories to major pay-TV and media groups.
Produced by Endemol Shine Australia – a Banijay company - for Channel 7 and 7plus, RFDS portrays the modern-day heroes of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, capturing Australia’s vast centre where doctors and nurses, pilots and support staff negotiate the unique challenges of emergency rescue across some of the most inhospitable places in the country.
Season two picks up a year after central character Eliza left the hospital at Broken Hill behind, and where much has changed, with lives at RFDS South East progressing at a rapid rate. The determined team will face some of their most confronting challenges to date – in the air, on land, with each other, and within themselves.
Season one of RFDS achieved a national total TV audience season average of 1.09 million viewers, with an average BVOD per episode of 110,000 people. RFDS received major production investment from the Seven Network in association with Screen Australia and was financed with support from Screen NSW through the Made in NSW Fund and the Regional Filming Fund. Banijay Rights is the exclusive distributor of RFDS across all platforms.
In deals negotiated by the global distribution arm of Banijay, the first season of RFDS has been acquired by Sky Italia, RTE in Ireland, M7 Group in Czech Republic and Slovakia, TV JOJ in Slovakia and The Walt Disney Company in Africa and the Middle East. These agreements follow previous sales of the drama to Channel 4 for More 4 in the UK, PBS in the US, TV4 in Sweden, SBS in Belgium, Talpa in the Netherlands and TVNZ in New Zealand.
Production on RFDS season two will commence in 2023. Writers Ian Meadows and Claire Phillips are returning with scripting under way. The series will be produced by Imogen Banks and Sara Richardson and executive produced by Julie McGauran for the Seven Network. The three-time TV Week Logie Awards- and AACTA-nominated drama will see the return of acclaimed cast Emma Hamilton, Stephen Peacocke, Rob Collins, Justine Clarke, Ash Ricardo, Jack Scott, Sofia Nolan, Rodney Afif, Ash Hodgkinson and Thomas Weatherall.
“The re-commission of this powerful drama will once again chronicle the heroics and extra-ordinary stories of the doctors, nurses and support staff who risk their lives to save others in Australia’s red heart,” commented Claire Jago, EVP sales and acquisitions EMEA, Banijay Rights. “We are thrilled this series will continue to delight audiences across Europe and the Middle East.”
