After a season ending with it joining the new Big Three of English football into the forthcoming season’s Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur Football Club has now unveiled a new home for exclusive live and on-demand video content in partnership with Endeavor Streaming.
Spursplay launched with its first original documentary - Antonio Conte: 202 Days - where the renowned Italian head coach provided an in-depth take on all the key moments and matches after taking charge last November and guiding the Club to its fourth place Premier League finish.
Spursplay will kick off its live streaming service by showing all four of Spurs’ Men’s pre-season friendlies throughout July as well as live coverage home Under 18s and Under 21s matches, select Under 21s away games and additional Women’s matches throughout the 2022/23 season.
The video experience is based on Endeavor Streaming’s suite of payment processing, subscriber management and video streaming capabilities. It also utilises Endeavor Streaming’s analytics and performance insights tools to enable a continual feedback loop across all content to optimise user experience and engagement. Additionally, Endeavor Streaming’s capabilities allow for the Club’s partners to be integrated into the platform, which can unlock new revenue streams for the Club and deliver added value for its partners.
“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Tottenham Hotspur in delivering a brand-new OTT experience,” said Pete Bellamy, SVP of global sports and International M&E, Endeavor Streaming. “Spursplay is the first of many team-based direct-to-consumer services we will launch in sport across the US, EMEA and APAC. The direct-to-consumer ambitions of top-tier clubs and teams go well beyond the technical delivery of video. The leading sports organisations require a partner who can advise and execute the most direct path to growth in both consumer engagement and revenue. At Endeavor Streaming, it’s our job to ensure that Spursplay delivers for the Club and its fans to the highest level.”
“We are excited to bring Spursplay to our fans,” added Pierre-Olivier Bouche, media, programming & operations director, Tottenham Hotspur. “The Club has been determined to create a platform that brings all its fantastic video content together in one place for fans to access at their fingertips – whether that’s watching live match action they can’t find anywhere else, reliving some of their favourite moments from down the years or watching new longer formats that provide a unique insight into the Club and its players. We believe Spursplaywill revolutionise the way fans access Club content. We know that fans are itching for the return of live Spurs action and [it] will be the only place for that this summer.”
The new service is available on Web and iOS/Android mobile and tablet devices. Fans can subscribe to Spursplay Premium via play.tottenhamhotspur.com.
