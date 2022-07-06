As consumers changed what devices they watched video on in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic, video was watched for longer than ever before between October 2021 and March 2022 says the latest Brightcove Global Video Index.
The study tracked anonymised and aggregated global online video metrics across different devices, with a collective global audience spanning over a six-month period, the media sector, including entertainment, news and sports; and the enterprise sector encompassing corporate communications, marketing and sales, and retail. Both set new baselines for views and time watched.
Overall, the study found that consumers changed what they watched video on in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic, moving away from mobile devices. It added that concerns about the pandemic have lessened around the world, old viewing habits – to a large extent – have resumed.
Looking from a global and regional perspective, in Europe views in the media/entertainment category were up nearly 60% overall, more than doubling video views (112%) during the period. The primary screen for most media video views has gone back to the mobile device with computers losing video views and time watched once again, much as they did pre-pandemic.
The global share of all connected TV (CTV) video views now makes up nearly 6% of all views. This is more than tablets (5%) but still behind computers, which are –post-pandemic – resuming their decline (down about 12%) to 31% of total views. The bigger screens saw share of views increase 88%.
The report predicted that long term, CTV will continue to see an increase in share, but because of their heavy adoption in developing regions like Latin America, India, and Asia-Pacific, smartphones will remain the most watched screen type. Smartphones remained dominant in terms of minutes watched, with about 41% of all video minutes being on the smallest screen, mirroring the previous year. Their dominance in developing markets and popularity with younger consumers were cited as the primary reasons. There was no growth in share, but the number of minutes streamed on smartphones jumped 84%.
While news video broadly remained popular with viewers globally, views increased only modestly in comparison to past growth, up only 12% - unexpected given the myriad of high-profile events that took place over the period. With the launch of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February and the access news crews had in the country, Brightcove noted that it was even more surprising to see Europe’s overall views of news decline 15%. As with media/entertainment, global news video time watched increased 23%. However, Europe – even with the war in Ukraine – was essentially flat for the period, down by 4%.
Sports was found to have rebounded after what the study called a roller coaster throughout most of the Covid-19 pandemic. The sector recorded the highest growth of any media vertical for the period, up more than 62%. Early on, as live events were Sports also has rebounded in terms of time watched, with the segment seeing 75% growth overall and better than two-times growth in Europe (118%).
The Global Video Index also found that specifically for the UK, all devices saw a double-digit increase in the total amount of minutes spent watching streamed video, with connected TVs leading the way (up 157%) with tablets close behind (149%), with smartphones (104%) and computers following (94%). Smartphones saw a 72.5% increase in the share of videos viewed, with a 173% increase in time watched for content 2-5 minutes long. Largely driven by the growing availability of longer form content across devices, smartphones saw a 124% increase in time watched for content 6-20 minutes long and 188% increase in content over 41 minutes long.
