In what it says is a demonstration of the impact, value and scale of its early investment in and operationalisation of its tech enabled trading model, NBCUniversal has announced what it claims is a record breaking 2022-23 upfront.
Moreover, the media and technology company says combined with its continued commitment to develop new content, technology, and partnership opportunities, it can provide marketers in every category, around the world and in local communities, with valuable audiences at scale to move their business forward.
Highlights of the announcement include what is the highest grossing upfront since Comcast’s acquisition of NBCUniversal, demonstrating the strength and reliability of the media technology giant. With Comcast, local and industry partnerships and more incorporated into upfront commitments, NBCUniversal’s One Platform is said to be driving a “halo effect” for the industry across unified, enterprise-scale partnerships with 48% year-on-year growth. The move also saw significant category growth across retail, QSR, CPG, technology, social and streaming sectors, with pharmaceutical’s near 40% increase outpacing all industries, followed by travel’s strong return to the market with a 30% increase.
The second local-to-global upfront also witnessed the highest digital and streaming intake, with almost 20% growth year over year, and Peacock doubling upfront commitments to more than $1 billion. Investments in advanced advertising across the NBCUniversal platform were said to have exceeded 30% growth with more than 40% of Upfront business conducted outside traditional age and gender guarantees.
NBCUniversal also saw 20% growth each in broadcast entertainment, the NFL, and multicultural segments – with Hispanic rights to the 2022 FIFA World Cup driving incremental revenue – collectively demonstrating, said the company, the power of impact of culture-defining content, and the scaled partnership opportunities NBCU brings to the marketplace.
“Advertising is a futures market, and if the results of this upfront say anything, it’s that we have built the future our partners want. The momentum of this year’s Upfront is underscored by our commitment to bring both simplicity and flexibility to a complex marketplace,” said Linda Yaccarino, chairman, global advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal. “Whether it’s advertising technology and data, an ad supported streaming service, premium content opportunities founded on our iconic IP, we deliver a comprehensive one-video ecosystem that yields impact for all our partners.”
