Aiming to maintain a commitment to co-producing locally made and culturally relevant content, Starzplay has started production with The Immigrant on Yellow, its first Spanish language project, to be filmed and produced in Mexico.
Yellow (working title) is the story of two female fugitives, Dan and Nico. Extremely competitive Dan (Tessa Ia) thinks that winning by cheating is worth double and finds Nico (Lizeth Selene), played to be her impossible love. Nico is sincere to the point of being abrasive, has a heart of a child and lives without constraints. The two steal a stick-shift taxi to escape from the authorities.
Realising that the car is not automatic, they are forced to kidnap Richie (Martín Saracho), the taxi driver, who also happens to be a suicidal ex-Formula 1 racer whose promising career ended after a catastrophic accident forced him to stop racing and is now a taxi driver. Constantly having to thwart his suicide attempts, the three reach an agreement: if he takes them to the border, they will kill him.
Produced by The Immigrant, which is backed by global producer-distributor Fremantle, the six-episode, 30-minute series is scheduled to shoot for seven weeks on location in and around Baja California and Mexico City. Yellow is executive produced by Sofia Auza and Silvana Aguirre who both also serve as showrunners. Executive producers from The Immigrant are Silvana Aguirre and CEO Camila Jimenez. The series is created and directed by Sofia Auza and Silvana Aguirre.
"I wrote Yellow because I wanted to tell a story about friendship and the meaning of love, a story that had emotional impact hiding under a fun, comedic tone,” commented Sofía Auza, and co-showrunner on the series. “The relationship between Dan and Nico is one of the most important elements of the show: I wanted to explore the complex lines between friendship and love in female relationships."
Added Jimenez: “Yellow is the perfect example of the shows we love to make: fun, daring and profound, all at the same time. Sofia is an extraordinary creator whose worlds are beautifully unique, inhabited by complex, hilarious characters who you can’t help but fall in love with. With Yellow, Silvana and Sofia will take audiences on a thrilling journey amongst the beautiful landscapes of Baja California in search of happiness and the meaning of friendship.”
Yellow will be available on Starzplay across its footprint in Europe and Latin America and in the US and Puerto Rico on Pantaya.
Realising that the car is not automatic, they are forced to kidnap Richie (Martín Saracho), the taxi driver, who also happens to be a suicidal ex-Formula 1 racer whose promising career ended after a catastrophic accident forced him to stop racing and is now a taxi driver. Constantly having to thwart his suicide attempts, the three reach an agreement: if he takes them to the border, they will kill him.
Produced by The Immigrant, which is backed by global producer-distributor Fremantle, the six-episode, 30-minute series is scheduled to shoot for seven weeks on location in and around Baja California and Mexico City. Yellow is executive produced by Sofia Auza and Silvana Aguirre who both also serve as showrunners. Executive producers from The Immigrant are Silvana Aguirre and CEO Camila Jimenez. The series is created and directed by Sofia Auza and Silvana Aguirre.
"I wrote Yellow because I wanted to tell a story about friendship and the meaning of love, a story that had emotional impact hiding under a fun, comedic tone,” commented Sofía Auza, and co-showrunner on the series. “The relationship between Dan and Nico is one of the most important elements of the show: I wanted to explore the complex lines between friendship and love in female relationships."
Added Jimenez: “Yellow is the perfect example of the shows we love to make: fun, daring and profound, all at the same time. Sofia is an extraordinary creator whose worlds are beautifully unique, inhabited by complex, hilarious characters who you can’t help but fall in love with. With Yellow, Silvana and Sofia will take audiences on a thrilling journey amongst the beautiful landscapes of Baja California in search of happiness and the meaning of friendship.”
Yellow will be available on Starzplay across its footprint in Europe and Latin America and in the US and Puerto Rico on Pantaya.