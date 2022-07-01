Aiming to gain increased transparency and greater efficiencies in royalty allocation for the use of music on TV and radio, fintech firm Utopia Music has selected Red Bee Media to enable it to plug what it says is a data gap in the music industry.
Traditionally, the tracking and reporting of music usage can be time and resource intensive for broadcasters and content producers who are currently required to create cue sheets listing usage to hundreds of music rights holders or representatives. This administrative process can place a significant burden on companies and can take months to complete, which in turn leads to delays in the royalties distributed to artists.
Utopia believes that by merging Music and Technology its can bridge the gap and partner with the whole value chain to make ‘fair pay for every play’ a reality, unlocking the true value of music.
As part of what is described as a first-of-its-kind multi-year deal, Red Bee Media will provide Utopia Music with 24/7 audio feeds of over 9,000 TV and radio channels across EMEA so they can be analysed to ensure rights holders are accurately and fairly paid for the use of their music, whenever and wherever it is played. The service is also designed to also help TV programme makers and broadcasters track and publish their use of music faster, with less costs and fewer errors.
Red Bee Connect, which delivers channels for broadcasters, content owners and distributors globally, will be employed so that TV and radio channel feeds can be downlinked and processed in Utopia’s unique data platform, which currently holds 213 billion historic music consumption data points from over 194 countries. Through the partnership, Utopia will be able to track the real use of music, including unlicensed uses.
“Utopia is on a mission to level up the entire music industry by providing access to clear, transparent, and reliable data-based solutions,” said Utopia Music CEO Markku Mäkeläinen. “Currently in TV, the obligation primarily lies with the program producer to declare what music is being used and when, which is time and resource heavy. What we are doing by partnering with Red Bee Media is making this process simpler, faster, and more transparent for everyone, so that we can deliver Fair Pay for Every Play.”
Utopia believes that by merging Music and Technology its can bridge the gap and partner with the whole value chain to make ‘fair pay for every play’ a reality, unlocking the true value of music.
As part of what is described as a first-of-its-kind multi-year deal, Red Bee Media will provide Utopia Music with 24/7 audio feeds of over 9,000 TV and radio channels across EMEA so they can be analysed to ensure rights holders are accurately and fairly paid for the use of their music, whenever and wherever it is played. The service is also designed to also help TV programme makers and broadcasters track and publish their use of music faster, with less costs and fewer errors.
Red Bee Connect, which delivers channels for broadcasters, content owners and distributors globally, will be employed so that TV and radio channel feeds can be downlinked and processed in Utopia’s unique data platform, which currently holds 213 billion historic music consumption data points from over 194 countries. Through the partnership, Utopia will be able to track the real use of music, including unlicensed uses.
“Utopia is on a mission to level up the entire music industry by providing access to clear, transparent, and reliable data-based solutions,” said Utopia Music CEO Markku Mäkeläinen. “Currently in TV, the obligation primarily lies with the program producer to declare what music is being used and when, which is time and resource heavy. What we are doing by partnering with Red Bee Media is making this process simpler, faster, and more transparent for everyone, so that we can deliver Fair Pay for Every Play.”