Looking to deploy next generation services with a recognition of the need to be sustainable, Vodafone Iceland has embarked upon a project with Amino to upcycle its existing Samsung set-top boxes (STBs).
The Vodafone Group subsidiary operates one of only two IPTV services across the island nation and owns the only nationwide DVB-T/T2 television and radio distribution system, broadcasting HD TV to reach 99.9% of the population.
Going forward, the company needed a software platform that could provide long term software support for its already deployed Samsung STBs as well as a source for new devices as required. Amino used its established upcycling methodology to migrate these boxes to the AminoOS hardware-agnostic middleware platform in the field, while retaining the existing Nagra conditional access technology.
AminoOS can be deployed across both new and – via upcycling – legacy devices. This says Amino gives operators mature device software that provides the relevant interfaces and subsystems for security, management, players and network integration – independent of the underlying hardware. The solution has been rolled out across Vodafone Iceland’s STBs. The complete solution includes Amino Engage, a SaaS platform for streamlining customer service and providing management tools designed to reduce operational costs.
Amino believes that the software solution gives Vodafone Iceland a platform on which it can innovate and adopt advanced service features, benefitting from its roadmap that delivers customers with a continual evolution of services that allows them to maximise their STB investment. Amino added that the Engage solution will also help Vodafone to reduce support costs and device lifecycle management, “dramatically” reducing the timescales of rolling out upgrades and new advanced services.
This is the second deployment of software from the group, as Vodafone Iceland was already running a multiscreen OTT video service powered by Amino’s sister company 24i.
