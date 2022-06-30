Leading MENA pay-TV firm beIN MEDIA GROUP and the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), a coalition dedicated to protecting the dynamic legal ecosystem for creative content, have praised the shutdown of four illegal piracy operations in Egypt.
ACE and beIN, which joined the coalition earlier this year, worked together to support the take down of four major illegal live sport operators in Cairo, namely Goalarab.com, Yalla-Shoot-7sry.com, yalla-shoot.us and yallashoot-news.com.
Combined, the four websites were said to have engaged more than 1.8 million users from Egypt and more than 4.8 million users globally during the month of May 2022. Since the start of 2002, an estimated 9 million users in Egypt and 24 million users globally watched illegal content stolen from beIN SPORTS channels according to data sourced from Similarweb for May 2022. Almost half of the global visits to these pirate websites came from users in Egypt. These websites were amongst the most popular illegal live sports streaming sites in the Arab-speaking region, with each totalling close to 1 million unique views.
The police action included 60 Egyptian officers who were supported by the Egyptian Ministry of Internal Affairs, ensuring all relevant authorities were involved. This led to the subsequent arrest of three individuals – and seizure of the domains, assets, and their IT equipment. The domains are now controlled by ACE and are redirecting viewers to watch the content on legal platforms.
“The successful action against these four illegal piracy operations highlights the real-world value of the new partnership between beIN and ACE,” said Jan van Voorn, executive vice president and chief of global content protection for the Motion Picture Association and head of ACE. “Working together, we have the network, the resources and the expertise needed to tackle the serious threat piracy poses to media companies all over the world and to protect the legal marketplace for content creators.”
beIN’s partnership with ACE has already produced results, following the coordination to tackle pirated content during the UEFA Champions League and the CAF Champions League finals.
“Broadcasting piracy threatens sport now and in the future; these sites take funding away from sports fans, players and clubs of all levels and leagues. Actions like those undertaken by Egyptian law enforcement agencies are a huge victory,” added a beIN spokesperson. “In concert with ACE, we collectively have the means to support takedowns of this nature throughout the region, and will continue to do so to protect the leagues, fellow broadcasters and the entire sporting ecosystem.”
