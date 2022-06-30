Millennial-focused global channel operator and producer Insight TV has completed the rebrand of the Xtreme action sports social media channels which it acquired from Webedia into the Introuble offer.





Insight TV now has a global footprint which includes more than 120 platforms across 53 countries in 12 languages. The rebranded social media channels allow Insight TV’s brand partners to tap into a broad network of creators and content, spanning across travel, action sports, nature, lifestyle, fashion, comedy and more with Insight TV’s distribution and production capabilities.



Since becoming Introuble, Insight TV’s digital and social team led by senior digital director, Daniel Lannon is said to have increased monetised revenue by 700%, driving over 100,000,000 views in the first two quarters of 2022. He also boosted the social network community by over the million followers.



Reporting to Insight TV chief commercial officer Graeme Stanley, Lannon is tasked with driving the development and growth of the company's social content and digital strategy via original social-led content productions, Insight TV series, and live event productions to be distributed across social, linear and FAST channels.



“With social content rivaling traditional media consumption and rapidly overtaking the market I couldn't be more thrilled to lead the charge in social content production for Insight TV, starting with our successful Introuble rebrand,” Lannon remarked. “I’d like to champion having a best-in-class team, as we continue to grow and expand our acquisition strategies, and partner with global brands to deliver social first content programming. With our expanded content offerings we'll be better positioned to deepen our connection with our growing community bridging the gap between social and linear channels.”



In-line with Insight TV’s target demographic of 18–35, the Introuble social media channels are available on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. And with the rise of short-form content, there will be what the company calls a “huge” focus on TikTok for the remaining year and into 2023.