Production companies Tondowski Films and DARE Pictures have joined forces with leading producer Fremantle and broadcasters Sky Germany and Channel 4 to unveil Crypto Queen, shedding new light on one of the greatest scams of modern times.
Currently in production, the three-part documentary series explores the story of how self-styled lawyer and Bulgarian businesswoman Ruja Ignatova, dubbed The Queen of Crypto scammed investors out of billions of dollars in less than three years through her cryptocurrency brainchild, OneCoin. At her peak, Ignatova presented OneCoin on stage in Wembley stadium, hosted lavish parties in Dubai and New York, whilst indulging in glitz and glamour at the expense of her investors. At the height of this frenzy in October 2017, she boarded a flight to Athens along with the riches of her clientele and vanished.
Crypto Queen peels back OneCoin's shiny façade to unveil the untold corruption, money laundering, death threats and sheer greed in a huge, growing, and mostly unregulated sector of international finance. Filmed across multiple countries, and with insights from intelligence experts, defrauded investors and former OneCoin employees, Crypto Queen also features exclusive contributions from Jonathan Levy, an attorney/solicitor who has represented efforts to secure $11 billion in compensation from OneCoin, and Timothy Curry, one of the first to warn about the scam.
Crypto Queen is created and produced by Tondowski Films and DARE Pictures in association with Lone Wolf Studios, with Sky Germany and Channel 4 on board as broadcast partners. The series is directed by filmmaker Rudolph Herzog working closely with writer and journalist Raid Sabbah. Executive producers are Alex Tondowski, Ira Tondowski, and Derren Lawford. Stephen Morse and Max Peltz. from Lone Wolf Studios are co-executive producers.
Commenting on the documentary, DARE Pictures founder & CEO Derren Lawford said: “OneCoin is a truly transnational scandal which straddles the worlds of cryptocurrency and corruption with the charismatic and enigmatic Ruja Ignatova at the centre of quite possibly the biggest scam in modern times. I'm a huge fan of Tondowski Films and Rudolph Herzog and couldn't think of better creative partners for DARE's debut commission. Having Sky Germany, C4 and Fremantle on board speaks to the huge international and commercial potential of this premium project packed full of surprise revelations.”
