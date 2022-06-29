Live broadcast facilities and production services provider Gravity Media has been engaged to provide multiple services including the technical operation centres (TOC) for the broadcasting team at six of the venues at the FINA World Aquatics Championships.
This year’s event is being held in Budapest from 17 June to 3 July 2022. Gravity Media was awarded its contract by host broadcaster Antenna Hungary which is one of the major commercial television stations in the country and which is managing the championships.
The broadcast contract involves installing the facilities at each of the six venues as well as supplying the feed contribution and distribution.
In addition to this, Gravity Media is also providing quality control facilities at the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) and is also providing non-linear editing facilities including the streaming, archive, and media management across the whole Championship.
