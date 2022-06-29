Aiming to harmonise EPG start- and end-times with broadcasts and improve subscribers’ TV user experience (UX), Switzerland’s largest private telco Sunrise has deployed Media Distillery EPG Correction Distillery technology on its digital TV offer.
The operator’s customers with the latest generation TV box can now see accurate EPG start- and end-time information for their favourite programmes, at home and on the go with the Sunrise and UPC TV App. The solution is being applied to Sunrise’s 40 most-watched TV channels. As a result, subscribers can select and view the most popular shows based on the precisely correct start- and end-times. The result said Sunrise was that watching TV was more enjoyable thus improving customer satisfaction.
The Media Distillery system uses deep content understanding to identify and label features in audio-visual media automatically. It is designed to allow TV service providers to enhance the presentation of programmes and deliver better viewing experiences. The Media Distillery technology sees use by major operators such as Telenet, NOS, VTR Chile and YouSee.
Via a multi-year contract, the Media Distillery AI technology went live at Sunrise in May 2022 in the first part of a new framework partnership between the operator’s parent company Liberty Global and Media Distillery which covers future additional Liberty Global network deployments. EPG Correction Distillery is fully integrated into Liberty Global’s next-generation Horizon 4 technology platform. Sunrise is also the first operator to benefit from the integration between Media Distillery and Gracenote announced in 2021.
Commenting on the partnership, Liberty Global director of entertainment platforms Chris van der Linden said: “With our partnership with Media Distillery, we’re working with the industry’s leading experts in AI-enabled granular video understanding. As it ingeniously harnesses video and data, EPG Correction Distillery has proven its scalability, making it the ideal technology to enhance user experiences for subscribers in all Liberty Global’s different operations; we look forward to continuing to work with Media Distillery as our multi-territory rollout progresses.”
Sunrise senior director entertainment Tina Rodriguez added: “Inconsistencies between EPG information and the actual start and end-times of broadcasts can significantly impact the user experience – for example in replay mode or when setting recordings. EPG Correction Distillery helps us avoid these inconsistencies in the interest of a sustainable investment in customer satisfaction.”
