Glastonbury 2022 saw not only the return of massive crowds to the renowned UK music festival after a three-year absence but also massive audiences for broadcaster the BBC with record breaking figures for its coverage across its digital platforms.
Data revealed by the BBC monitoring viewing from Friday 10 June to Monday 27 June 2022 showed content was streamed a record 34.1 million times on the BBC iPlayer and played 2.3 million times. The iPlayer hosted a massive a 23 million live streams were live, the highest on record for a BBC programme brand. Overall, streams on the iPlayer rocketed 116% compared with the 15.8 million in 2019 when the festival was last held in its traditional form.
In addition to record audiences on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, millions also watched coverage across each of its TV channels, with the BBC the destination to catch all the sets and special moments from the festival. Paul McCartney’s Glastonbury Saturday night headline performance on BBC One had a peak audience of 3.9 million and an average audience of 2.7 million while Diana Ross’s performance on BBC One had a peak audience of 3.8 million and an average audience of 3.1 million.
Other massive audiences came from the sets by Billie Eilish, Crowded House, Little Simz, Megan Thee Stallion, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Sam Fender.
Commenting on the audience figures, BBC director of music Lorna Clarke said: “The BBC provided the ultimate armchair experience of the world’s best-loved festival this weekend with a dedicated Glastonbury channel on BBC iPlayer, 6 Music’s All Day Glastonbury coverage, performances from the biggest artists on demand on BBC Sounds and over 35 hours of coverage across our TV channels. The party isn’t over yet, with over 90 sets and key tracks from the five filmed stages available to watch on BBC iPlayer – including Pyramid Stage performances in Ultra HD.”
