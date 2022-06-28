The distribution division of factual producer Woodcut Media, Woodcut International, has announced multiple sales with international broadcasters for the true crime documentary series Surviving a Serial Killer.
Produced by Woodcut Media for Channel 4, Surviving a Serial Killer (S1, 6 x 1 hr and S 2, 8 x 1hr) delves into the personal stories of people who have survived a face-to-face meeting with a murderer and lived to tell the tale.
From the likes of Rhonda Stapley who was attacked by one of America’s most notorious killers Ted Bundy, and Cindy Brown whose husband Bobby Joe Long physically battered her and killed 10 women in Florida, through to university student Mo Lea who managed to survive at the hands of Peter Sutcliffe aka the Yorkshire Ripper, or Tony Antonucci who took up an apprenticeship with local contractor John Wayne Gacy, only to find himself potentially facing the same grisly fate as Gacy’s 33 other victims – all these individuals and more speak out about their horrific ordeals.
Surviving A Serial Killer has sold to RTL (Germany), AMC Networks (Spain) for Crime + Investigation, Planète+ (France), and streamer Viaplay. The Nine Network in Australia also snapped up the series which will transmit later in 2022.
For North American viewers, Surviving a Serial Killer which was re-titled as Close Encounters with Evil saw its US premiere in March following a deal Woodcut International concluded with A+E Networks which acquired all US rights to the series.
“We have had tremendous interest in Surviving a Serial Killer following its UK debut last year and are delighted to announce these deals with such premium platforms as the true crime genre continues to engage audiences worldwide,” remarked Woodcut International commercial director Koulla Anastasi. “This series is highly emotive, and each harrowing case pays homage to the courage and resilience of these incredible survivors.”
From the likes of Rhonda Stapley who was attacked by one of America’s most notorious killers Ted Bundy, and Cindy Brown whose husband Bobby Joe Long physically battered her and killed 10 women in Florida, through to university student Mo Lea who managed to survive at the hands of Peter Sutcliffe aka the Yorkshire Ripper, or Tony Antonucci who took up an apprenticeship with local contractor John Wayne Gacy, only to find himself potentially facing the same grisly fate as Gacy’s 33 other victims – all these individuals and more speak out about their horrific ordeals.
Surviving A Serial Killer has sold to RTL (Germany), AMC Networks (Spain) for Crime + Investigation, Planète+ (France), and streamer Viaplay. The Nine Network in Australia also snapped up the series which will transmit later in 2022.
For North American viewers, Surviving a Serial Killer which was re-titled as Close Encounters with Evil saw its US premiere in March following a deal Woodcut International concluded with A+E Networks which acquired all US rights to the series.
“We have had tremendous interest in Surviving a Serial Killer following its UK debut last year and are delighted to announce these deals with such premium platforms as the true crime genre continues to engage audiences worldwide,” remarked Woodcut International commercial director Koulla Anastasi. “This series is highly emotive, and each harrowing case pays homage to the courage and resilience of these incredible survivors.”