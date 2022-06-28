Coinciding with the launch of the new film biopic, entertainment streaming firm Cinedigm has announced the launch of The Elvis Presley Channel featuring an exclusive slate of series and lifestyle programming featuring The King of Rock ‘n Roll.
2022 is a banner year for Elvis with the launch of Warner Bros. Pictures’ epic big-screen drama, ELVIS, from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and Graceland will welcome fans from around the world to Memphis as they honour the 45th anniversary of Elvis’s passing with Elvis Week 2022 from 9-17 August.
Introduced in partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises, the new channel comprises films and specials along with additional movies, series and programming inspired by Elvis and including new, original series in development.
Programming curated by Cinedigm for the channel will include films and specials such as the Elvis ’68 Comeback Special, Elvis Aloha From Hawaii and both the broadcast and unedited versions of Elvis, by the Presleys. Themed programming blocks include Elvis’s Favorites, Friends of Elvis, Elvis Inspired Reality and Lifestyle Programming, African American Artists that Inspired Elvis and 50’s Rock N’ Roll Rebel Movies. Fans will be able to tune in for hours watching some of Elvis’ favourite TV and film content including The Beverly Hillbillies, John Wayne movies such as Angel and the Badman, Blue Steel and Riders of Destiny, as well as Bruce Lee films like Warrior’s Journey and The Man The Myth.
“Elvis Presley is an iconic performer whose global appeal transcends across generations and a diverse range of fans,” said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “We see his ongoing influence today in music, movies, fashion and culture. Building on this expansive legacy, The Elvis Presley Channel will provide compelling programmes, including exclusive and eclectic original series and specials, across a variety of concert, documentary and scripted content genres. With the channel, we aim to not only thrill current fans and showcase Elvis’ influences and demonstrate enduring impact but to engage new generations of fans through our curated and creative program line-up.”
Now available in the US, The Elvis Presley Channel is accessible as a free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) linear channel on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices such as LG Channels, Amazon Freevee, VIZIO WatchFree+, Comcast’s Xumo,Plex, Allen Media Group’s Local Now and Dish Network’s Sling TV. Additionally, the Xfinity What to Watch channel on XUMO will feature a curated collection of films and documentaries from Cinedigm’s Elvis channel during primetime starting the weekend of 2 July 2022.
Introduced in partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises, the new channel comprises films and specials along with additional movies, series and programming inspired by Elvis and including new, original series in development.
Programming curated by Cinedigm for the channel will include films and specials such as the Elvis ’68 Comeback Special, Elvis Aloha From Hawaii and both the broadcast and unedited versions of Elvis, by the Presleys. Themed programming blocks include Elvis’s Favorites, Friends of Elvis, Elvis Inspired Reality and Lifestyle Programming, African American Artists that Inspired Elvis and 50’s Rock N’ Roll Rebel Movies. Fans will be able to tune in for hours watching some of Elvis’ favourite TV and film content including The Beverly Hillbillies, John Wayne movies such as Angel and the Badman, Blue Steel and Riders of Destiny, as well as Bruce Lee films like Warrior’s Journey and The Man The Myth.
“Elvis Presley is an iconic performer whose global appeal transcends across generations and a diverse range of fans,” said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “We see his ongoing influence today in music, movies, fashion and culture. Building on this expansive legacy, The Elvis Presley Channel will provide compelling programmes, including exclusive and eclectic original series and specials, across a variety of concert, documentary and scripted content genres. With the channel, we aim to not only thrill current fans and showcase Elvis’ influences and demonstrate enduring impact but to engage new generations of fans through our curated and creative program line-up.”
Now available in the US, The Elvis Presley Channel is accessible as a free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) linear channel on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices such as LG Channels, Amazon Freevee, VIZIO WatchFree+, Comcast’s Xumo,Plex, Allen Media Group’s Local Now and Dish Network’s Sling TV. Additionally, the Xfinity What to Watch channel on XUMO will feature a curated collection of films and documentaries from Cinedigm’s Elvis channel during primetime starting the weekend of 2 July 2022.