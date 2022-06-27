In a move that the broadcaster says will revolutionise cycling coverage, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports (WBDS) is to deploy its Cube mixed-reality studio for the Tour de France and Tour de Femmes.
Every stage of the Tour de France and the first edition of the Tour de France Femmes will be broadcast live with the Cube aiming to bringing viewers even closer to the action and, says the broadcaster, transform the way cycling is enjoyed by millions of fans across the world.
The Cube has already seen use for coverage of Grand Slam tennis events, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on WBDS platforms offering analytical capabilities and immersive real-time video enhancement locations.
For this year’s Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes, augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops will aim to enhance the viewing experience even further. An “inclinometer” feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and Time Trial set up. In what WBDS says is a sports broadcasting first, the Cube studio will achieve this by harnessing Unreal Engine 5 technology.
“Our Cube studio is one of the best storytelling innovations in broadcasting and harnessing tailormade tools and added analysis features to help unpick a particular stage, climb or sprint finish is truly unique for the sport of cycling,” said Scott Young, SVP content and production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe.
“Further elevating women’s sport and doing more to deliver gender balance across the events we showcase is hugely important. Presenting more women’s sport and giving equal billing to women’s and men’s events during our coverage of the tennis Grand Slams and Olympics, including showing every moment of the first gender-equal Games last summer, is only the start. When the ASO launched the Tour de France Femmes, we were determined to bring the very best of our production innovation and expertise to both Tours. Coupled with the most informed, experienced and engaging cycling experts, live coverage of every stage and even more cycling content across our digital platforms, we can’t wait to take our coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes to a whole new level this year.”
