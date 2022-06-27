In a deal broadening the reach of the French, German and English-language news service and beefing up the bouquet of the smart TV ad-supported live streaming offer, service, ZEASN has inked a content partnership with Euronews.
Headquartered in Lyon, Euronews provides news with a European perspective to a worldwide audience through 12 cross-platform editions, including nine TV channels. With a team of 400 journalists of more than 30 different nationalities gathering news and perspectives globally, it also provides audiences with an array of factual programming on business, technology, science, climate, travel and culture.
WhaleLive offers a catalogue of live channels, as well as video-on-demand content across a range of categories such as lifestyle, music, news, sports, movies, kids, entertainment, and more. Each month more channels and videos will be added to maximise the wonderful viewing experience. The deal will see the leading international news channel in Europe distribute its linear and AVOD content to ZEASN’s WhaleLive to tens of millions of ZEASN-enabled smart TVs.
“It is wonderful to keep growing with outstanding partners like Euronews who add incredible value to WhaleLive and offer our audiences the latest breaking national and world news from a European viewpoint,” said ZEASN chief operating officer Winson Chen, (COO) commenting on the collaboration. “We look forward to great outcomes for both parties and an excellent viewing experience for our users. We will continue to devote efforts to providing cutting-edge technology and best-in-class smart solutions for our Whale Eco partners around the world, and deliver more fun to a much larger audience.”
“We are very excited about this cooperation with Zeasn,” added Euronews director of distribution Maxime Carboni. “This partnership strengthens Euronews’ leading position in the CTV area, making our live streams and AVOD content both available on smart device manufacturers’ services such as Philips and, in general, on the dynamic ZEASN labelled ecosystem.”
WhaleLive offers a catalogue of live channels, as well as video-on-demand content across a range of categories such as lifestyle, music, news, sports, movies, kids, entertainment, and more. Each month more channels and videos will be added to maximise the wonderful viewing experience. The deal will see the leading international news channel in Europe distribute its linear and AVOD content to ZEASN’s WhaleLive to tens of millions of ZEASN-enabled smart TVs.
“It is wonderful to keep growing with outstanding partners like Euronews who add incredible value to WhaleLive and offer our audiences the latest breaking national and world news from a European viewpoint,” said ZEASN chief operating officer Winson Chen, (COO) commenting on the collaboration. “We look forward to great outcomes for both parties and an excellent viewing experience for our users. We will continue to devote efforts to providing cutting-edge technology and best-in-class smart solutions for our Whale Eco partners around the world, and deliver more fun to a much larger audience.”
“We are very excited about this cooperation with Zeasn,” added Euronews director of distribution Maxime Carboni. “This partnership strengthens Euronews’ leading position in the CTV area, making our live streams and AVOD content both available on smart device manufacturers’ services such as Philips and, in general, on the dynamic ZEASN labelled ecosystem.”