Bringing a new selection of A-list of celebrities to exhibit, French production and distribution company Prime Entertainment Group has unveiled the latest season of its successful factual Close Up.
The 120 x 26’ cinema series features portraits of famous actors and actresses, chronicled by celebrity experts and illustrated through exclusive interviews that are permeated with archival and behind-the-scenes footage. This says the producer makes for an “irresistible staple” of Hollywood entertainment.
Prime has gained success through its production and distribution of Close Up with deals such as RTL 2 Germany, Canal+, Sony AXN and AMC Networks among others.
This latest installment of Close Up brings the series to 120 episodes of glamorous, respectful, and contemporary content. These new episodes will feature celebrities including James Bond’s Daniel Craig which greatly accommodates the series’ previous episodes as well as Prime’s exclusive cinema-related programs such as Hollywood’s Stories 13 x 26’, Hollywood News Feed 52 x 15'/year and Ultimate Countdown 28 x 45’.
The new deal comes just days after the Paris-based production and distribution company announced a new major multi-territory deal with leading Canadian music, media and technology company Stingray.
