Aiming to develop and produce films and series with a strong focus on Latin America, Spain, and US Hispanic markets, Paramount international content studio VIS has announced an exclusive first-look-deal with renowned Spanish production company Morena Films.
The production company behind hits such as Campeones (Champions), Todos lo Saben(Everybody Knows) and Bajocero (Below Zero) feature films, and series like Diablero, will develop and produce films, series, and miniseries projects with talent both from Europe and America, destined to Paramount’s extensive glocal content portfolio.
The agreement adds to the ongoing collaboration between Morena Films and VIS in Spain and the Americas, currently producing Las Invisibles (pictured), that is scheduled to stream on the Paramount+ streaming service in Latin America in 2022.
“We are proud to expand our alliance with Morena Films, a leading production company and partner behind Las Invisibles,” said Laura Abril, senior VP and head of VIS EMEA and Asia. “As VIS continues to nurture Paramount’s international portfolio of top-quality Spanish language-focused content for our international audiences, expanding our partnership with Morena Films is a logical next step.”
The new deal is part of the VIS international strategy of collaboration with international production companies - such as Gaumont, El Deseo, Cattleya, 100 Bares Productions, 11:11 Films & TV and Indigo - as well as the developing of projects alongside reputed talents and creators like Paco Cabezas, Juan José Campanella, Santiago Segura, Frida Torresblanco, Marc Anthony, Diego Boneta, Manolo Cardona and Luis Gerardo Méndez.
“We are thrilled to announce this deal with one of the best and largest films and series producers, such as Morena Films, as part of our strategy to work with the best talents from around the world,” added said Federico Cuervo, senior VP, and head of VIS Americas. "This deal consolidates our position as a leading studio producing Spanish-language content.”
“We are really excited to continue our collaboration with the great team of VIS both in Spain and Latin America, with whom we get along really well, it has been a love at first sight,” affirmed Morena Films CEO Pilar Benito. “For Morena Films, this deal with Paramount Global means a natural step to continue producing global content and looking for international audiences which has been part of our DNA from the beginning.”
