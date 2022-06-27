Just before the commencement of the virtual MIP China event, producer/distributor Beyond Rights has announced the closure of several new deals for factual and kids’ content in the territory.
At the head of the business is Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment-owned streaming platform Youku which has added to its acquisition of Turbozaurs from the Beyond Rights catalogue with school animation title Hushabye Lullabye (30 x 3’). Featuring characters and lullabies, and set in the magical landscape of Planet Dream, Hushabye Lullabye is a MaraKids production for CBeebies in the UK.
In addition, Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific has acquired a package comprising 70 hours of MythBusters (pictured) content, featuring episodes from series four, five and eight, in addition to a selection of specials, including one dedicated to James Bond. Produced by Beyond Productions for Discovery US, this long-running, Emmy-nominated science and engineering title puts popular myths to the test with a wide range of fun experiments.
The Red Apollo Group has acquired a selection of history titles: ITN Productions’ Elizabeth (9 x 60’), both series of Phoenix TV’s Undergound Worlds (20 x 60’), Curse of Akakor (6 x 60’) from Beyond Productions, and Shipwreck Secrets (6 x 60’) and Medieval Dead series three (7 x 60’), both produced by Like A Shot Entertainment. Meanwhile, No Country TV has picked up two history series produced by Woodcut Media: Combat Ships (9 x 60’) and Wings of War (8 x 60’).
Closing the deals is Yuxiu International Media Co whicgh has acquired Pernel Media’s natural history hour, Who’s Afraid of the European Hamster.
“China is an increasingly important market for Beyond Rights, and I am delighted to have extended our relationship with each of these existing clients,” commented Joanne Azzopardi, Beyond Rights’ EVP of sales for Asia, Australia and New Zealand. “It is particularly pleasing to see so many strong factual titles find new homes, especially as it provides a wonderful opportunity to showcase in this major TV territory the work of some of the incredible producers we represent, including our sister company, Beyond Productions.”
