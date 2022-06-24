As it revealed a benchmark in 5G uplink speeds in a trial with Finnish operator Elisa and mobile chip giant Qualcomm, Nokia has demonstrated the power of next-generation mobile networks in supporting Ultra HD (UHD) and even 8K broadcasting in stadium environments.
The trial is ultimately designed to enable Elisa to offer ultra-high-performing, low-latency 5G services that will enhance experiences for users. These are expected to be fully deployed in 2023. Once deployed, the service will be deployed to create new opportunities for at-venue data services, such as real-time multi-user 8K ultra-high-definition video streaming and augmented reality content for smartphones or wearable devices for immersive experiences.
The new live uplink demonstration that reached a milestone 5G uplink speed of 2.1Gbps took place at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland based on Nokia’s AirScale base station running over Elisa’s commercial 5G network in the 26GHz mmWave spectrum. The network was connected to a 5G device powered by a Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System featuring fourth-generation Qualcomm QTM545 mmWave antenna modules. Nokia also deployed its Carrier Aggregation technology to make the best use of the available spectrum assets with the setup including four component carriers of 100MHz.
The Nokia Arena is one of the first stadiums equipped with 5G mmWave. Uplink capabilities are important for new applications using edge computing, such as media broadcasting or high-definition streaming from the venue. Visitors to the Arena will also be able to watch live performances from 360º camera locations via virtual reality headsets from the comfort of their seats.
Nokia says broadcasters will also benefit from enhanced video capture to support ultra-high-quality live reporting and content delivered to mobile devices and televisions. At the same time, 5G technology will support optimising venue operations and critical functions such as security.
“5G mmWave stands out as an optimal solution for venues like stadiums, where large capacity and ultra-high data speeds are needed over a short distance for thousands of mobile users at the same time,” commented Ari Kynäslahti, head of technology and strategy at Nokia Mobile Networks. “Carrier Aggregation is the key to fully leveraging spectrum assets in different frequency bands. We look forward to seeing visitors enjoy innovative 5G experiences at the Nokia Arena soon.”
“Elisa is leading in the development of 5G services in Finland and this is yet another important step in our efforts to bring the fastest speeds and best 5G experiences to our customers,” added Sami Komulainen, executive vice-president, production at Elisa. “We previously announced reaching 8Gbps downlink speeds with Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies and now we have pushed the possibilities of 5G technology even further with this new trial reaching over 2Gbps uplink speeds. This will deliver incredible and enhanced services to visitors at the Nokia Arena.”
