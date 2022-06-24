In the latest of the flurry of M&A activity in the current broadcast market, Bain Capital and Nextalia SGR have agreed to acquire sports and entertainment over-the-top (OTT) streaming technology solutions provider Deltatre from Bruin Capital.
With a presence in 14 countries, Deltatre operates globally and aims to enable sports rights owners, media companies, broadcasters, telcos, content creators, distributors and other brands with the ability to engage better with fans and ultimately increase monetisation opportunities. It offers enabling direct-to-consumer content distribution via the internet as well as data, graphics and live broadcast solutions. Key clients include sports organisations such as UEFA, NFL, MLB and MLS.
As it has grown, Deltatre says that as much as 20% of internet users globally have engaged with one of its digital products and that its OTT solutions have approximately 25 million end users per day. Driven by what it says is strong performance across its core solutions and by continuous expansion of its product portfolio, Deltatre has experienced significant organic growth and the company says that it is on track to generate $180M of revenue in 2022.
After the transaction has closed, subject to customary regulatory approval, current Deltatre CEO Andrea Marini will continue to lead the business with the existing management team and remain a significant shareholder in the company. “It's never been a more exciting time for the media and sport industries,” he said. “Rapid technological innovation in how content is produced, distributed, and consumed has opened new opportunities for rights owners to monetise and reach their fans globally, and Deltatre sits at the heart of this shift. I am excited to welcome Bain Capital and Nextalia SGR as our new partners as we enter this exciting chapter in our company history.”
“We are delighted to be partnering with Andrea and the team of Deltatre. They have built a world leading sports and entertainment technology provider and the strides they have taken to date is very much testament to the quality of their team and the initiatives they have deployed,” added Luca Bassi, a managing director at Bain Capital. “We look forward to working with them on the next phase of Deltatre’s growth journey. Bain Capital has the expertise to help deliver value around revenue model, delivery, talent and M&A.”
As it has grown, Deltatre says that as much as 20% of internet users globally have engaged with one of its digital products and that its OTT solutions have approximately 25 million end users per day. Driven by what it says is strong performance across its core solutions and by continuous expansion of its product portfolio, Deltatre has experienced significant organic growth and the company says that it is on track to generate $180M of revenue in 2022.
After the transaction has closed, subject to customary regulatory approval, current Deltatre CEO Andrea Marini will continue to lead the business with the existing management team and remain a significant shareholder in the company. “It's never been a more exciting time for the media and sport industries,” he said. “Rapid technological innovation in how content is produced, distributed, and consumed has opened new opportunities for rights owners to monetise and reach their fans globally, and Deltatre sits at the heart of this shift. I am excited to welcome Bain Capital and Nextalia SGR as our new partners as we enter this exciting chapter in our company history.”
“We are delighted to be partnering with Andrea and the team of Deltatre. They have built a world leading sports and entertainment technology provider and the strides they have taken to date is very much testament to the quality of their team and the initiatives they have deployed,” added Luca Bassi, a managing director at Bain Capital. “We look forward to working with them on the next phase of Deltatre’s growth journey. Bain Capital has the expertise to help deliver value around revenue model, delivery, talent and M&A.”