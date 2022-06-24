In a significant broadening and strengthening of its over-the-top (OTT) offer, Orange has reached an agreement with global sports streaming platform DAZN to distribute its service in Spain within the Orange TV service, featuring LaLiga football.
Orange TV customers will be able to enjoy sports content provided by DAZN starting in August, both on a specific linear channel available on Orange TV set-top boxes, as well as through the DAZN app, also available on set-top boxes, as well as on Smart TVs and mobiles.
In December 2021, DAZN acquired the domestic broadcasting rights to 175 LaLiga matches for the next five seasons acquired, in addition to its existing broad portfolio of football rights that also includes the Premier League, UWCL, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, FA Cup, Copa Italia and MLS. Other sports include MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3, F1, Turkish Airlines EuroLeague or Matchroom boxing evenings, as well as a range of original programming with documentaries and other special formats.
The move is part of the telco’s strategy to elevate the standing of Orange TV to being the most varied and extensive content aggregation platforms in the Spanish audio-visual market.
“Football is a high-value content and a loyalty factor for our customers,” explained Orange TV general manager Nacho García-Legaz. “Therefore, we are very proud to have reached this alliance with DAZN, which will allow us to continue to be one of the few operators in Spain that offers not only the best cinema and series entertainment, but also the best football, and now, in addition, other content so valued by customers, such as Formula 1, Moto GP or EuroLeague basketball.”
Added DAZN Spain general manager Bosco Aranguren: "We are very pleased to announce this new agreement with Orange, which is an important step in DAZN's growth strategy in Spain. This alliance, which will further boost the consumption of sports via streaming, reinforces our commitment to bring top-level sports competitions to the largest number of fans in an easy, flexible and innovative way."
In December 2021, DAZN acquired the domestic broadcasting rights to 175 LaLiga matches for the next five seasons acquired, in addition to its existing broad portfolio of football rights that also includes the Premier League, UWCL, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, FA Cup, Copa Italia and MLS. Other sports include MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3, F1, Turkish Airlines EuroLeague or Matchroom boxing evenings, as well as a range of original programming with documentaries and other special formats.
The move is part of the telco’s strategy to elevate the standing of Orange TV to being the most varied and extensive content aggregation platforms in the Spanish audio-visual market.
“Football is a high-value content and a loyalty factor for our customers,” explained Orange TV general manager Nacho García-Legaz. “Therefore, we are very proud to have reached this alliance with DAZN, which will allow us to continue to be one of the few operators in Spain that offers not only the best cinema and series entertainment, but also the best football, and now, in addition, other content so valued by customers, such as Formula 1, Moto GP or EuroLeague basketball.”
Added DAZN Spain general manager Bosco Aranguren: "We are very pleased to announce this new agreement with Orange, which is an important step in DAZN's growth strategy in Spain. This alliance, which will further boost the consumption of sports via streaming, reinforces our commitment to bring top-level sports competitions to the largest number of fans in an easy, flexible and innovative way."