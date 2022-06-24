Premium kids content producer Cottonwood Media , in co-production with Opéra de Paris, and leading international broadcasters Hulu, ZDF, ZDF Studios, and France Télévisions have joined forces to produce the enchanting premium live-action tween series Spellbound.
From the creators and producers of the hit drama Find Me in Paris, Spellbound (26 X 30’) is a high-concept series that combines ballet, magic and witchcraft with diversity and inclusivity at the heart of the production.
When Cece Parker Jones (Hailey Melody Romain) relocates from a small town in the US to France to study at the Paris Opera Ballet School, she’s on top of the world. But things turn upside down when she discovers a book of family spells in the back room of her Aunt Ginger’s apothecary which is dedicated to organic and plant-based products.
While snooping through the book, she unknowingly casts the antidote to a protection spell that has been hiding her identity since she was a little girl. And in doing so, she summons her nemesis. Cece must juggle the pressures of an elite ballet school, learning new techniques she’s never studied before, keeping up with her intense academics while keeping the underground Coven a secret for only her closest friends.
Each storyline is said to have been crafted to appeal to the tween demographic – while magic, mystery and dance are interwoven with elements such as school challenges, relationships, rivalry, romance, comedy and more, delivering a high-calibre entertainment series for a global audience.
With filming scheduled to commence this summer in Paris and later Brussels, Spellbound is created by the same original executive producers and showrunners hit series Find Me in Paris, Jill Girling and Lori Mather. Commenting on the new series they said: “Having worked in the ballet world for a few years, we got excited about telling aspirational stories with a BIPOC lead. With a fresh perspective on ballet and the added excitement of a magical twist, Cece and her friends have a lot of exciting stories for us to share. We are thrilled to have a fully diverse writers’ room, other than the two of us, giving us new and different perspectives than we've had in the past, allowing us to tell authentic stories for Spellbound.”
Line Producer is Renaud Mathieu (Emily in Paris, Patriot), and Series Lead Director is Alexander Jacob (Theodosia, 4 O’clock Club, Hollyoaks). Directors include Annie Bradley (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Expanse), as well as Robert Burke (Find Me in Paris, Free Rein). The series is produced by Cottonwood Media’s Zoé Carrera Allaix, Cécile Lauritano and David Michel. Federation Kids & Family, a key distributor of Cottonwood Media’s content) and ZDF Studios will handle worldwide sales.
Co-founders of Cottonwood Media, David Michel, Cécile Lauritano & Zoé Carrera Allaix said: “We have anchored a superb team for this production and are delighted to further consolidate our partnership with such great broadcasters. Having kept the Paris Opera House as the main setting as per Find Me in Paris, Spellbound brings a completely fresh and innovative storyline with some surprise elements to delight audiences worldwide.”
