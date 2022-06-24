Furthering its reach at a time when the events it shows are becoming an established part of the world mainstream sports arena, action sports streaming specialist FUEL TV has struck a global distribution agreement with the Dew Tour skate series.
Powered by MTN DEW, Dew Tour brings together the world’s best skateboarders, snowboarders, skiers, artists, brands and fans in what is described as “a celebration of creativity and style.” The two-day Summer event is also regarded as a celebration of skateboarding competition, culture and creators.
FUEL TV is to air live the entire 2022 annual summer Dew Tour competition at Lauridsen skatepark in Des Moines, Iowa, to host some of the world’s best women, men, and adaptive athletes in skateboarding.
“As the global home of action sports, I believe it’s only natural that FUEL TV is a key broadcast partner of Dew Tour,” said FUEL’s CEO Fernando Figueiredo. “In such a crucial time, when action sports are becoming an established part of the world mainstream sports arena, we feel the responsibility of conveying the true essence of these cultural and lifestyle-oriented activities.”
“At the Dew Tour, we are immensely proud of the way our event unites and celebrates skateboarding competition, culture and creators - and to showcase this celebration to the world,” said Courtney Gresik, general manager of Dew Tour. “FUEL TV’s roots run deep in action sports, making them an authentic broadcast partner for the Dew Tour, which shares in that rich history.”
FUEL TV is to air live the entire 2022 annual summer Dew Tour competition at Lauridsen skatepark in Des Moines, Iowa, to host some of the world’s best women, men, and adaptive athletes in skateboarding.
“As the global home of action sports, I believe it’s only natural that FUEL TV is a key broadcast partner of Dew Tour,” said FUEL’s CEO Fernando Figueiredo. “In such a crucial time, when action sports are becoming an established part of the world mainstream sports arena, we feel the responsibility of conveying the true essence of these cultural and lifestyle-oriented activities.”
“At the Dew Tour, we are immensely proud of the way our event unites and celebrates skateboarding competition, culture and creators - and to showcase this celebration to the world,” said Courtney Gresik, general manager of Dew Tour. “FUEL TV’s roots run deep in action sports, making them an authentic broadcast partner for the Dew Tour, which shares in that rich history.”