The online video ad market has been a juggernaut over the last five years or more and this growth has carried on into 2022 with research from MediaRadar revealing a 31% increase of advertisers spending across both YouTube and other video platforms to total $5.5 billion in Q1.
MediaRadar tracks and analyses ad campaigns for brands across multiple media channels, including online, TV, mobile and print. Its analysis of online video advertising from traditional websites and YouTube did not include streaming video platforms or social media so that it could see how video advertising differed.
The data includes pre-roll, mid-roll and post-roll ads and was collected from a panel of more than 2 million US consumers along with expanded virtual tracking from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2022 was included in the analysis.
The study revealed online video ad spend increased 30% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Q4 2021. Video ad spend solely YouTube based increased 57% QoQ to total $482 million. Video spend without YouTube spend was down 56% QoQ to $63 million. Advertisers spending with YouTube and other online video increased 31% QoQ from Q4 2021.
According to the research, online video ad investment in 2021, grew 42% year-on-year (YoY) from 2020 to over $14.8 billion. The number of advertisers using online video increased in Q1 2022 by 21% QoQ while the number of advertisers only buying YouTube’s online video increased 55% QoQ Q1 2022 to over 9,000 companies.
Companies advertising on both non-YouTube and YouTube increased as well 42% QoQ last quarter (nearly 4,000) from Q4 2021.However the number of advertisers that bought only non-YouTube video platforms decreased 45% QoQ in Q1 2022 compared with Q4 2021.
MediaRadar also found non-YouTube video platforms were found to be leaning heavily into shorter ads that ran for 30 seconds and less, 98%. 83% of YouTube ads had a length of 30 seconds or less. However, the platform also had 11% of the ads from 31 to 60 seconds. 6% of ads were longer than 60 seconds.
