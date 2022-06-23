The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), the governing body of top-class French football, is deploying the Dalet Flex cloud-native media logistics platform to prepare and deliver high-value league match highlights to fans via digital channels.
LFP is the French governing body responsible for overseeing, organising, and managing the top two football leagues in France, Ligue 1 Uber Eats and Ligue 2 BKT; and the 44 professional football clubs that contest the titles. Part of its charter is to manage the 100-plus club match weekly highlight videos.
Beyond managing the large volume of video content, LFP must adhere to a tight publishing schedule. Matches take place from Friday night to Sunday night with live or near-live content aired by broadcast rights holders over the weekend. On Monday, the content rights revert back to the LFP which has to publish the match highlights.
Dalet Flex will see use in allowing LFP to automate preparation and delivery of time-sensitive match highlights across digital channels and help league gain valuable insights into fan engagement and video consumption patterns. The platform also simplifies content delivery by ensuring playlist information and metadata, including mapping from XML to asset metadata, is accurate and consistent. This streamlines the process of preparing and distributing content to LFP digital properties, ensuring fans can view match highlights on any device.
LFP also selected Dalet Flex to accelerate the time-consuming process, automating ingest, preparation and publishing of the match highlight videos to the YouTube and Dailymotion online video platforms. Production tools enable LFP to take advantage of new content monetisation opportunities such as offering freemium match highlight video from the LFP website.
“Given the workload of our team and the large amount of video we’re dealing with, we needed a solution that would transform our content management approach,” commented LFP chief information officer Olivier Imbert. “Dalet Flex automates the ingest and publishing process so our team can refocus their time on assessing fan consumption patterns and developing new content revenue opportunities. In just a few months, Dalet Flex has become a tool the entire team here at LFP has embraced.”
“Sports teams, leagues, and federations are taking control of their content and becoming sports media organisations, and the Ligue de Football Professionnel was ready to do just that,” added Massoud Razzani, sales account manager, Dalet. “They were facing gaps in workflow management, process automation, and integration between tools, making it extremely challenging, resource-intensive and expensive to deliver the massive amounts of content fans have come to expect...The user-friendly environment enabled LFP personnel, many of whom do not have a technical background, to adapt to the new tools and workflow quickly.”
