Aiming to ease pressure on ad buyers and sellers in a highly fragmented television ecosystem, FreeWheel is to launch new identity collaborations and capabilities to enable advertisers to connect first and third-party data to the increasing wide array of IDs coming from diverse platforms and endpoints.
The outcome says the company is greater scale, optimal reach and frequency for television. Furthermore, it says that by connecting premium data services and platforms, including Blockgraph, Experian, LiveRamp and TransUnion, FreeWheel’s capabilities allow advertisers and publishers to defragment the industry and match their first-party IDs to some of today’s most commonly used IDs in the TV advertising ecosystem. This industry wide effort supports ID solutionsas well as device identifiers such as cookies, mobile IDs and CTV IDs.
This new identity initiative includes interoperability with publisher, operator and carrier data assets connecting household data with Blockgraph distributors, as well as Experian, LiveRamp, OpenAP and TransUnion data assets, and directly with proprietary agency datasets like Merkle. FreeWheel says that marketers will now have the ability to seamlessly plan, target, pace and measure utilising their first-party data assets as well as major third-party datasets.
“We are doing this to simplify workflows and create scale by driving interoperability across many of today’s leading ID solutions,” explained FreeWheel General Manager Mark McKee. “The industry is growing more complex – from data points to endpoints, and everything in between. As an ecosystem connector, we hope to make the premium video space more seamless, efficient, and ultimately, more effective for both media buyers and sellers alike.”
FreeWheel is currently piloting this new solution and plans to release these new, advanced privacy-centric identity capabilities later in 2022.
