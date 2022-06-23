The Establishment Survey from UK television audience measurement firm BARB has revealed that by the end of the first quarter of 2022 the number of UK households with access to a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service had grown to 68.5%, or 19.57 million UK homes.
Even with the leading global SVOD players showing signs of plateauing growth, in the UK this represents an increase of almost 500,000 homes since the fourth quarter of 2021. The number of UK homes with two or more services now stands at 13.2 million homes, 46.3% of households, up from 12.4 million homes in Q4 2021.
The BARB study showed that Disney+ and Apple TV+ displayed the largest increases in the number of UK homes with access to their services. Specifically, 6.53 million homes had access to Disney+ in Q1 2022, a quarterly increase of 19% from 5.49 million in Q4 2021. 1.57 million homes had access to Apple TV+ in Q1 2022, up 27% from 1.24m the previous quarter.
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Now TV saw smaller quarterly gains. 17.29 million homes had access to Netflix in Q1 2022, up 3% from 16.79 million the previous quarter while 13.35 million homes had access to Amazon Prime Video, a growth of 6% from 12.57 million m in Q4 2021. 2.13 million homes had Now TV, an increase of 4% from 2.06 million the previous quarter.
