The UK’s ultra-competitive subscription VOD market has a new entrant in the form of Paramount+ and giving the service a launch boost is Sky Cinema which is offering the new streaming offer included within existing subscriptions at no extra cost.
The global streaming service from Paramount is now available to audiences in the UK and Ireland with more than 8000 hours of entertainment for the whole family. The streaming service brings together exclusive originals, blockbuster films and iconic series across every genre from Paramount’s brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures.
Paramount+ will also premiere what its owners say will be some of the year’s most highly anticipated titles to viewers in the UK and Ireland, including the sci-fi hit HALO, The First Lady, KampKoral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and iCarly. The streaming service will also be the home of a selection of new blockbuster films after their theatrical and home entertainment release, including Top Gun: Maverick.
“This is a phenomenal year of growth for Paramount+”, said Tom Ryan, president & CEO, streaming at Paramount commenting on the launch. “By the end of the year, we expect to be live in 45 countries with our unbeatable content offering, with a diversified set of major distribution partners. The UK and Ireland are key strategic markets in the global rollout of Paramount+ given the broad distribution of our brands across the free-to-air and pay-TV landscape. Our partnership with Sky gives us a strong foothold here and in several other markets where we plan to launch Paramount+ this year. Our differentiated strategy means we are poised to keep bringing the most compelling stories to audiences around the world.”
All TV shows and films from Paramount+ UK will be included with Sky Cinema. This includes blockbuster films such as Jerry & Marge Go Large, Scream (from July), Ray Donovan: The Movie, Mission Impossible: Fallout, Transformers, The Last Night, Clifford The Big Red Dog, PAW Patrol: The Movie. There will also be new originals & exclusives such as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and shows like Yellowjackets, Billions, Dexter: New Blood, Geordie Shore, iCarly and South Park.
“Paramount is synonymous with Hollywood – which is why adding Paramount+ to the Sky Cinema package is not only the perfect pairing, but it will offer great added value for our customers who will be able to access a vast catalogue of premium content at no extra cost,” said says Zai Bennett, managing director, content Sky UK and Ireland commenting on the launch.
The Paramount+ app will be integrated into the Sky TV experience via the Apps rail on both Sky Glass and Sky Q. Sky+ customers will also have a range of TV shows and films ingested in their box. The app will not be available on Sky’s NOW platform but as part of Sky Cinema’s continued relationship with Paramount, NOW Cinema members will be able to stream brand new Paramount blockbusters through Sky Cinema and enjoy a library of Paramount’s films on demand at no additional cost.
