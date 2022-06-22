The present power and popularity of podcasting has been shown clearly in a co-development deal between Arrested Industries and AYR Media to create a limited series based on the latter’s true crime podcast The Murder of Robert Wone.
Debuting on Audible in 2021, The Murder of Robert Wone is a Shakespearean mystery with major twists, turns and cover-ups, all set against a backdrop of sex, queerness and crime during the George W. Bush administration. The circumstances surrounding Wone’s death were, and remain, baffling and today, more than 15 years later, his murder is still unsolved.
Wone and Joseph Price were unlikely friends who met in college, and both went on to become promising young lawyers in the high-powered world of Washington, DC. Wone was a first-generation Chinese American, newly married to his wife Kathy and about to embark on a new career. Price was a prominent LGBT activist, known for his wealth, influence and unconventional three-way relationship with partner Victor Zaborksy and with Dylan Ward, the younger man who shared their home in an affluent neighbourhood.
On the night of 2 August 2006, the lives of all four men changed forever. Shortly before midnight, Wone was discovered stabbed to death in Price’s guest room. At the scene, police found no evidence of an intruder but did discover a plethora of BDSM paraphernalia. The ‘throuple’ were eventually charged and a contentious, highly publicised trial ensued, but did justice ever get truly served?
The new partnership, Arrested Industries’ first since setting up its US office, will be led by LA-based co-CEO Anthony Kimble and AYR Media founder and president Aliza Rosen. Rosen and her team at AYR created and produced the original Murder of Robert Wone” podcast, which was named one of Audible’s “Best Listens of 2021.
“Aliza and her team have cleverly created one of the most riveting and totally absorbing podcasts of recent times and I am beyond excited to now be working with AYR to develop this story as a drama”, remarked Kimble. “This is an incredible tale about how human emotion and passion crashed together with homophobia and sexual stigma in law enforcement, politics, the media, and DC’s pearl-clutching culture to keep a murder from being solved. It is now destined to capture a whole new audience as a scripted series, in addition to re-engaging the many fans who have already listened spellbound to the podcast.”
“We are extremely proud of the ‘Robert Wone’ podcast’s reception and popularity among listeners, and this is a story that we’ve always felt naturally lends itself to scripted television,” added Rosen. “It’s a twisted and unpredictable true crime tale that’s filled to the brim with colourful characters and culture clash, all unfolding during a glamorous and polarizing era in Washington DC. I’m ecstatic to partner with Anthony and the Arrested team to build upon what we began with the original podcast, and we look forward to bringing this series to buyers and, ultimately, viewers.”
