Global 5G subscriptions are set to rocket over the course of 2022, passing the billion-subscriber milestone by the end of the year and reaching 4.4 billion by the end of 2027 says the latest edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report.
The study looks at the evolution of the telecom industry, assessing trends and drilling deeper into 5G-enabled sectors. Ericsson says that its latest statistics and forecasts highlight the strong demand data connectivity and digital services have, and are expected to have.
The basic finding was that 5G is scaling faster than any previous generation of technology and that global mobile network data traffic has doubled in the past two years, driven by increased smartphone and mobile broadband usage, with video a key driver. Indeed, the report notes that 5G will also enable service providers to launch new services for consumers, including home broadband (5G FWA), enhanced video, multiplayer mobile gaming and AR/VR services. Over the long term, traffic growth is set to be driven by both the rising number of smartphone subscriptions and an increasing average data volume per subscription, fueled primarily by increased viewing of video content.
Global mobile network traffic was found to have doubled in the past two years. Three-fifths of global mobile network data traffic is expected to be over 5G networks by 2027 while FWA is predicted to account for 20% of all mobile data network traffic in 2022.
The study noted that about a quarter of the world’s population currently has access to 5G coverage, with some 70 million 5G subscriptions added during the first quarter of 2022 alone. The study predicts that by 2027, about three-quarters of the world’s population will be able to access 5G, according to the report. In global terms, 5G is forecast to account for almost half of all subscriptions by 2027, topping 4.4 billion subscriptions.
More than 20 service providers globally have launched public 5G standalone SA networks by the end of 2021 and this figure is expected to double this year. The report also highlighted the increasingly important role that Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is playing in the delivery of broadband services. Ericsson predicts that the number of FWA connections will exceed 100 million in 2022, a figure that is forecast to more than double by 2027, reaching almost 230 million. FWA connections are set to double by 2027 with more than 80% of service providers across the world offering the technology.
“In several regions, deployment of 5G standalone networks is picking up pace, as communications service providers prepare for innovation to address the business opportunities beyond enhanced mobile broadband,” said Ericsson executive vice president and head of networks Fredrik Jejdling commenting on the Ericsson Mobility Report. “A solid digital network infrastructure underpins enterprises’ digital transformation plans, and their new capabilities can be turned into new customer services…service providers are looking to expand out of pure connectivity into service enablement platforms… Managing the continued strong traffic growth while reducing energy consumption is also a top priority.”
