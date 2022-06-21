The developer of the Cablecast Community Media station automation, playout, and publishing platform, Tightrope Media Systems, has undertaken an overhaul of its PEGMedia.org media exchange site that allows local media organisations to access and share programming.
PEGMedia.org is a content sharing site for the PEG (Public, Educational, and Government) television community. Founded in 2007 by Robert Nichols to allow stations in his home state of Maine to exchange content, it expanded to serve stations and content producers across the US.
Tightrope took over operation and development of PEGMedia.org in 2021 and now says that bringing the core functionality and vision of PEGMedia to a modern technical foundation with an overhauled user interface, provides significant usability and efficiency enhancements that make it easier for channel programmers and producers to discover and share what it calls engaging and compelling content.
PEG stations and independent producers who wish to air their content anywhere in the US can upload programming to PEGMedia.org. Participating stations can then download and air the shows locally on their channels. Programmes can be uploaded for free, while nominal download fees – less than $1 per show – cover only the costs of site bandwidth and storage. While Tightrope offers its own Cablecast automation and playout platform, PEGMedia.org is available to all community broadcasters regardless of which hardware and software solutions they are using.
The most visible difference in the new PEGMedia.org site is said to be its completely redesigned user interface. Replacing the text-heavy design of the original offering, the new interface is attributed with offering an intuitive, graphical, thumbnail-driven dashboard while eliminating time-consuming manual steps. Stations can easily see collections of the most recent uploads; the most popular programmes; and shows or episodes specifically relevant to their state. Users can then drill down to discover and download other episodes of the same shows.
The new PEGMedia.org is also said to make it faster and simpler for stations and content producers to contribute their content. The site’s new cloud-based ingest pipeline combines with automated background processing to maximise efficiency and enable seamless scalability as the site grows. PEGMedia.org’s discussion forums have also been enhanced to better facilitate collaboration between the site’s users and sharing of ideas about PEG content.
“Community media organisations need reliable, ongoing sources of content to keep their channels fresh and engaging for their audiences,” commented Cablecast Community Media president Steve Israelsky. “There is a broad range of high-quality content out there that has relevance and interest beyond the local area that it was created in, and PEGMedia.org provides the opportunity to bring it to other regions. We want to make it as easy and inexpensive as possible to exchange content not only for our Cablecast customers, but for the entire PEG community at large. We’re pleased to enhance this service with these significant updates.”
