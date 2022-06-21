Paris-based production and distribution company, Prime Entertainment Group, is proud to announce a new major multi-territory deal with leading Canadian music, media and technology company Stingray.
A premium content provider since 2007, Stingray broadcasts music and video content on a range of platforms including cable and satellite television, while also developing customisable audio and digital services for retailers and other commercial clients around the world.
Prime has maintained a partnership with Stingray since 2014 and the new deal includes a major package of more than 20 hours of concerts featuring artists such as The Cure live at Eurockéennes; Maroon 5 live at Casino de Paris (pictured); Ellie Goulding and Haim at Main Square Festival.
Prime has been developing its music catalogue to enrich its entertainment offer along with its in-house produced celebrity and cinema related programmes such as Hollywood’s Best Film Directors, Close Up and Hollywood On Set, among other series. As part of exclusive partnerships with music concert producers, Prime has been able to ink deals with channels such as MTV, Olympia TV in France, VPRO in the Netherlands and Globosat Brazil.
