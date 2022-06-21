As season two of the fully electric off-road electric racing series hits the accelerator pedal, Extreme E has confirmed a broadcast extension with Setanta Sports for coverage in Ukraine and a host of countries in the Baltic and Eurasian regions.
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change aiming to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
Extreme E began its highly anticipated Season 2 in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, on 19-20 February with motorsport giants, McLaren joining the action with American Tanner Foust and New Zealander Emma Gilmour at the wheel of their papaya orange and blue Odyssey 21 fully electric SUV.
The locations that the Extreme E visits are all, in some way, are affected by environmental issues such as desertification, deforestation, melting ice caps, plastic pollution, and rising carbon emissions. By holding races in areas that are suffering at the hands of the environmental crisis, the organisers hope to raise viewers' awareness and interest in environmental issues.
With its population in this part of the world becoming increasingly aware of the negative impact of air pollution caused by fossil fuel, the electric car market has shown significant growth in recent years – particularly in Latvia and Estonia which have both see three-figure growth in EV registrations in the past two years.
As part of the series’ growing expansion, Setanta Sports will air Extreme E’s full debut season, including the live race feed, preview and magazine shows on its branded channels, as well on-demand on its digital outlet setantasports.com. An additional agreement between the parties also includes broadcast coverage in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
“Setanta Sports is excited to add Extreme E to is growing portfolio of motorsports broadcast rights,” commented Dwyer McCaughley of Setanta Sports. “Extreme E will sit alongside Formula 1, NASCAR and Formula E offering race fans in Eurasia and Ukraine world class motorsport content. This is in addition to the best European football from the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 and top North American sports such as NHL, NBA and UFC.”
Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell added: “We are delighted to be announcing our broadcast extension with Setanta in these vital territories. As a sport for purpose championship which is committed to amplifying the benefits of electrification, it is important to further the exposure of Extreme E in a market where EV sales are continuing to increase. There is an even greater purpose to our championship than the radical racing on show, with the need to reduce carbon emissions and combat the climate crisis something which these territories have clearly recognised.”
