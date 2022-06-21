In the latest part of the relationship between the media entertainment arm of Hong Kong telco HKT and the media technology solutions firm, Amino is to enable Now TV to integrate its IPTV platform with leading OTT services.
The new move will see Amino Engage, Amino’s SaaS service management solution, simplify Now TV’s device and app management to deliver customer service, experience, and insight into video consumption metrics for monetisation. This says Amino will help Now TV increase operational efficiency, provide high-touch customer support and boost customer loyalty and monetisation. The AminoOS device software will also enable operators to deliver a modern viewing experience that seamlessly integrates OTT and IPTV.
Now TV will deploy a fully integrated Amino software stack, including Amino OS as well as Amino Engage to offer a next-generation Android TV user experience (UX) on its newly launched Android TV box Now H1. OTT services integrated into the experience include HBO GO, Netflix, Red Bull TV, Bloomberg and Deutsche Welle. For Netflix, Amino handles the Android TV and certification processes to enable Now TV to concentrate on providing content and user experience.
Commenting on the new relationship, HKT Home managing director Derek Choi said: “We are thrilled to introduce Now H1 to families in Hong Kong. By converging the TV and OTT worlds, Amino has helped Now H1 redefine the viewing experience for Hong Kong consumers by providing a modern Android TV user experience that combines Now TV content with preloaded OTT services such as HBO GO, ViuTV, Viu, Netflix, Red Bull TV and Deutsche Welle.”
“As a long-standing Now TV technology partner, we spend a lot of time talking to them so that we know exactly where they want to be next week, next month and in one or more years’ time,” added Aferian Group CEO Donald McGarva. “We knew that Now TV needed a combination of the rock-solid user experience of pay-TV and the user-friendly and wide choice of OTT streaming, and that’s exactly what Amino software has delivered - an exciting ‘best of both world’s’ TV and video service.”
Now TV will deploy a fully integrated Amino software stack, including Amino OS as well as Amino Engage to offer a next-generation Android TV user experience (UX) on its newly launched Android TV box Now H1. OTT services integrated into the experience include HBO GO, Netflix, Red Bull TV, Bloomberg and Deutsche Welle. For Netflix, Amino handles the Android TV and certification processes to enable Now TV to concentrate on providing content and user experience.
Commenting on the new relationship, HKT Home managing director Derek Choi said: “We are thrilled to introduce Now H1 to families in Hong Kong. By converging the TV and OTT worlds, Amino has helped Now H1 redefine the viewing experience for Hong Kong consumers by providing a modern Android TV user experience that combines Now TV content with preloaded OTT services such as HBO GO, ViuTV, Viu, Netflix, Red Bull TV and Deutsche Welle.”
“As a long-standing Now TV technology partner, we spend a lot of time talking to them so that we know exactly where they want to be next week, next month and in one or more years’ time,” added Aferian Group CEO Donald McGarva. “We knew that Now TV needed a combination of the rock-solid user experience of pay-TV and the user-friendly and wide choice of OTT streaming, and that’s exactly what Amino software has delivered - an exciting ‘best of both world’s’ TV and video service.”