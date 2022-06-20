Leading linear and streaming wildlife and nature brand Love Nature is to go into a co-production with PBS and ARTE on a new natural history series that reveals ways in which wildlife at the front lines of climate change are adapting to their environments.
The 5 x 50’ 4K series is produced by produced by PASSION Planet and shot in extreme locations around the world, is described as a “thoughtful examination” of adaptation stories that illustrate the rapid pace of change happening across Earth, while providing a look at nature’s ability to thrive. The storytelling is carried by a contemporary, investigative podcast style of narration, which dives into the ability of wild species to adapt to bigger storms, longer droughts and warming oceans, while pointing to how humans may also need to adapt to the global changes around us.
Evolution Earth will debut across Love Nature’s branded linear and streaming platforms around the world, PBS in the US, ARTE in France and Germany and on Sky Nature in the UK and Italy. Blue Ant International will oversee international licensing opportunities outside of commissioning territories.
“Collaborating with the world-class team at PASSION Planet has allowed us to embark on this ambitious project that leans into the heightened awareness about climate change, revealing unexpected stories about evolution that are compelling and hopeful,” said Love Nature global general manager Carlyn Staudt. “The fresh, conversational tone of the podcast-style narration invites audiences into a discussion about the stories in a way that is truly engaging.”
“As issues of conservation and climate change become increasingly important, PBS remains committed to providing best in class content that explores the changes in Earth’s ecosystems through innovative, timely and relevant storytelling,” added Bill Gardner, vice president, multiplatform programming and head of development, PBS. “PBS is proud to co-produce this extraordinary series with PASSION Planet and our global partners Love Nature and ARTE; to amplify the story of nature as it unfolds, and to inspire people of all ages to discover and protect the natural world around them.”
“We are excited to be working with our co-production partners on this timely series which shifts the lens on our planet to the surprising ways nature/wildlife is changing,” commented PASSION Planet MD, SP & EP David Allen. “Often, it is observing the ways animals adapt that can reveal what is hidden from the human eye. And it’s not a doom and gloom portrait of a world in a state of collapse: many of these stories are heartening tales of resilience and ingenuity - a graphic demonstration of nature’s ability to survive and repair…this series is reflective of PASSION Planet’s intention to challenge the norm when it comes to science and conservation documentaries.”
