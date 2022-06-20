Hoping to build on the momentum of the debut season of the regional animated series which since 2021 to date has garnered an NAACP Image Award nomination and over 40 million views, YouTube Kids & Family has premiered the second season of Super Sema.
Executive produced by Academy Award-winning actress and New York Times best-selling author, Lupita Nyong’o, who also voiced the role of Mama Dunia in the series, the new season features longer 11-minute episodes and sees Sema and her friends take even more exciting world-changing adventures to save their town of Dunia from an evil AI robot.
Series episodes will be followed by Let’s Technovate with Super Sema, animated STEAM educational vlogs where Sema and her friends explore fun projects and experiments that kids can do at home to learn more about the science behind Sema’s technovations. Music videos with full-length versions of the catchy songs from the series round out the weekly new releases.
Super Sema, Africa’s first kid superhero franchise, is written by four-time BAFTA winner Claudia Lloyd and executive produced by Nyong’o. The series will be available on the Super Sema YouTube channel.
The series is created and produced by Nairobi-based children’s entertainment company, Kukua. Nadine Zylstra is global head of YouTube Originals. Craig Hunter serves as global head of Kids & Family Originals for YouTube. Daniel Haack is the creative lead on Super Sema for YouTube Originals.
Series episodes will be followed by Let’s Technovate with Super Sema, animated STEAM educational vlogs where Sema and her friends explore fun projects and experiments that kids can do at home to learn more about the science behind Sema’s technovations. Music videos with full-length versions of the catchy songs from the series round out the weekly new releases.
Super Sema, Africa’s first kid superhero franchise, is written by four-time BAFTA winner Claudia Lloyd and executive produced by Nyong’o. The series will be available on the Super Sema YouTube channel.
The series is created and produced by Nairobi-based children’s entertainment company, Kukua. Nadine Zylstra is global head of YouTube Originals. Craig Hunter serves as global head of Kids & Family Originals for YouTube. Daniel Haack is the creative lead on Super Sema for YouTube Originals.