The media and entertainment company has been the exclusive advertising reseller for News and Stocks in the US since 2017 and has worked with more than 500 advertisers since the launch of the relationship. Apple News is claimed to be the most popular news app in the US and UK, offering millions of users access to quality journalism from trusted sources.Publishers in the US and UK will now have the option to be represented directly by NBCUniversal, allowing publishers to utilise NBCUniversal’s ad sales expertise and boost monetisation opportunities. They will also have the opportunity to drive revenue through what NBCUniversal calls enhanced targeting from ad optimisation and “innovative” premium sponsorship ad products.NBCUniversal will offer direct inventory from its portfolio including Bravo, CNBC, E! News, NBC News, and NBC Sports, as well as from its partners BuzzFeed, which includes BuzzFeed News, Complex Networks, HuffPost; and VICE Media Group, which includes Refinery29 and i-D. More options will be made available later in 2022“Expanding our work with Apple New s underscores our mutual commitment to making News and Stocks the premier, privacy-forward destination for users, publishers, and brands,” explained Krishan Bhatia, president and chief business officer, NBCUniversal. “By creating expanded sales opportunities and product enhancements, we will continue to deliver industry leading monetisation solutions for Apple News and its premium publishers.”