Claiming to now be a global leader in edge-enabled solutions, software solutions provider, Edgio, the new brand name for Limelight Networks, has announced the successful completion of acquisition of Edgecast.
The new company says that it is poised for growth with what it claims will be the most complete edge native solution to deliver the fastest web applications on the planet, in a high growth $40 billion market offering new opportunities in the enterprise sector and across the over-the-top (OTT) video industry.
Formerly the media network division of Verizon Media, Edgecast was a business unit of Yahoo, owned by funds managed by affiliates of investment firm Apollo and leading global operator Verizon Communications.
The combined company has a global network capacity of more than 200 Tbps and more than 300 PoPs coupled with natively integrated cloud security, edge video platform and web applications. Moreover, Edgio Delivery and Edgio Streaming are said to offer the most comprehensive set of solutions for the OTT industry from workflow management, processing, analytics, and live event support and delivery, offering unparalleled options for
Edgio says that it now delivers about 20% of the world’s internet traffic from instant-loading websites to high-demand content for 20,000 leading digital companies such as Amazon, Sony, Kate Spade, Microsoft, Sun TV, Verizon, Disney, TikTok and Twitter. On a pro-forma basis, the largest client will be approximately 13% of revenue, with no other client exceeding 10%.
“In a world where digital workloads and their consumers are increasingly distributed, the ability for companies to deliver exceptional digital experiences requires them to more productively build faster and safer solutions for their customers at the edge,” remarked Edgio CEO Bob Lyons.
“[The completion] marks a meaningful step in our ability to address this need. Edgio now boasts the most complete edge-native web application and API solution, best-in-class streaming and delivery capabilities – all running on the world's most performant globally-scaled edge network. These unique capabilities create a robust platform for growth and profitability.”
“Edgio stands to be a recognised leader in delivering digital solutions natively at the edge, and Apollo is very excited to participate in this shared vision," added Apollo Partner Reed Rayman, who will join the company's board of directors. “We believe Edgio can quickly become the recognized go-to partner to power edge native digital solutions for businesses seeking to deliver faster and safer digital experiences for their customers.”
