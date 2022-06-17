In a move designed to help accelerate growth and build out new products and services from its leading brands in the TV, film and marketing sectors, Rapid TV News owner Media Business Insight (MBI) has been acquired by GlobalData Plc.
GlobalData has offices in 20 markets around the world, employs more than 3500 staff and provides data, insight and intelligence to businesses and client covering a wide range of industry sectors including construction, energy, healthcare, agriculture and sport.
MBI has a range of information and intelligence brands also including Broadcast, Screen International, The Media Production and Technology Show, ALF, The Knowledge and KFTV and which will now join one of the world’s fastest growing information and insight businesses.
The MBI brands will continue to provide their core services but form the cornerstone of a new Media and Entertainment intelligence offering within the GlobalData business. The move will also support further development of MBI’s own intelligence services including Broadcast Intelligence, ALF and Production Intelligence.
Commenting on the acquisition Mike Danson, GlobalData’s chief executive officer said: “From GlobalData’s point of view, MBI is an excellent strategic fit, it brings new and unique gold standard data sets across the film, TV and media markets to GlobalData. The addition of deep media sector intelligence and related services to GlobalData’s suite of offerings, will provide both current and prospective clients with access to a more comprehensive range of industry expertise. Expanding MBI’s offerings through GlobalData’s single platform can become a real force in the global film, TV and media marketplace, offering something unique to the sector.”
Media Business Insight CEO Conor Dignam added: “We are delighted to be joining the GlobalData business. Both culturally and strategically it’s an excellent fit for MBI. It’s a move that will create exciting opportunities for our brands, our people, and our customers. As part of GlobalData we will benefit from best-in-class technology and product development. The GD business already has impressive information and data about the media sector and combined with our specialist information and insight, we believe we’ll be able to offer something or unique value to the market.”
