London-based independent content distributor Scorpion TV has closed a raft of licence deals across Europe, the US and Australia including distribution rights to three high-end documentary titles.
The latter comprise CBC Canada’s In Your Face (1 x 51’ - pictured) and The Musical Animal (1x 47’) and You, Myself and Art (8 x 30’), the latest project from award-winning French filmmaker, actor and writer Thomas Deshays.
In addition, as part of a 22-title package deal, Czech Republic’s Prima TV has acquired 32-hours of single documentaries and series, including all three titles in Scorpion’s Search for… ‘art mystery’ strand, which has now been sold into 22 territories. These include The Search for the Virgin of the Rocks, which delves into the symbolism of Leonardo da Vinci’s most enigmatic painting.
The Search for the Virgin of the Rocks is also headed to Switzerland via a three-title deal with RSI Radiotelevisione Svizzera. The public service broadcaster, which specialises in art, culture and history documentaries, has also picked up Fill The Frame, which looks at the art of eight contemporary New York street photographers; and 9/11 The Lost Tapes, produced by Arrow Media, which sifts through hundreds of hours of military and air traffic-control conversations to present a vivid picture of that fateful day in September 2001.
AMC in Spain has picked up Ocean Secrets, underwater cinematographer Mauricio Handler’s spellbinding exploration of the creatures that live in the world’s oceans. The 50-minute 4K HD documentary has also been acquired by SVT Sweden.
Finally, the first scripted series on Scorpion’s books, SF8 (8 x 52 mins/HD), has been bought by SBS Australia. The Korean sci-fi drama, which has been compared to UK drama Black Mirror, is a thought-provoking anthology of stories about people who dream of creating a perfect society. The themes explored by SF8 include artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, robots, gaming, fantasy, horror, super-powers and disasters.
