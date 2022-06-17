Already boasting more than 68 million monthly active users globally, and riding the wave of the current AVOD surge, Pluto TV has expanded its content deal with Sony Pictures Television (SPT) to carry its programming in Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the UK.
The expanded partnership with SPT is designed to reinforce the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service’s strategy to reach new audiences all over the world and to bolster its line-up of curated channels with content from a range of partners.
The new deal will see audiences in the UK, Italy and Spain able to access a channel dedicated to Married with Children, the classic SPT series which follows the misadventures of Al Bundy played by Ed O’Neill, a misanthropic women's shoe salesman, and his hapless life with his spendthrift wife Peggy and his teenage children, Bud and Kelly. Viewers in the same two countries will also be able to watch The Nanny, which follows cosmetic saleswoman Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) as she navigates her new job as a nanny for the three children of Broadway producer, Maxwell Sheffield.
Sitcom The Jeffersons has found its channel in Italy, where viewers enjoy the life and family of George Jefferson as he decides to move to New York's posh Upper East Side and adjusts to the unexpected pitfalls that his new address will bring him. Classic 1980s hit sitcom Who’s The Boss recently launched in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, starring Tony Danza as Tony Micelli, and his daughter Samantha, who work for a busy ad executive, as housekeepers and caretakers of her son.
“It is fantastic to work with Pluto TV and reach audiences for some of SPT’s most popular classic shows through Pluto’s new channel outlets across the UK and Europe,” said SPT EVP, digital distribution and direct to consumer Ian Durndell.
“SPT has a veritable wealth and variety of titles in our extensive film and television catalogue – from comedy and drama, to action and romance, there really is something for everybody. It is always wonderful to explore innovative opportunities to bring fan-favourite shows to a whole new audience on AVOD and FAST channels.”
The new deal will see audiences in the UK, Italy and Spain able to access a channel dedicated to Married with Children, the classic SPT series which follows the misadventures of Al Bundy played by Ed O’Neill, a misanthropic women's shoe salesman, and his hapless life with his spendthrift wife Peggy and his teenage children, Bud and Kelly. Viewers in the same two countries will also be able to watch The Nanny, which follows cosmetic saleswoman Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) as she navigates her new job as a nanny for the three children of Broadway producer, Maxwell Sheffield.
Sitcom The Jeffersons has found its channel in Italy, where viewers enjoy the life and family of George Jefferson as he decides to move to New York's posh Upper East Side and adjusts to the unexpected pitfalls that his new address will bring him. Classic 1980s hit sitcom Who’s The Boss recently launched in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, starring Tony Danza as Tony Micelli, and his daughter Samantha, who work for a busy ad executive, as housekeepers and caretakers of her son.
“It is fantastic to work with Pluto TV and reach audiences for some of SPT’s most popular classic shows through Pluto’s new channel outlets across the UK and Europe,” said SPT EVP, digital distribution and direct to consumer Ian Durndell.
“SPT has a veritable wealth and variety of titles in our extensive film and television catalogue – from comedy and drama, to action and romance, there really is something for everybody. It is always wonderful to explore innovative opportunities to bring fan-favourite shows to a whole new audience on AVOD and FAST channels.”