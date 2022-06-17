Aiming to bring clients targeted addressable marketing at scale across Eurosport’s online platforms, Warner Bros. Discovery’s international advertising-sales and marketing solutions division has partnered with LiveRamp to launch a new privacy-first ad solution.
Developed using LiveRamp’s authenticated traffic solution (ATS), the technology is designed to offer brand partners of the leading multi-sport destination with the ability to use cookieless identifiers to engage more efficiently with audiences with addressable reach, and a one-to-one targeting capability to achieve greater ROI. Using LiveRamp’s privacy-first, pseudonymous identifier, RampID, clients can match Eurosport’s first-party authenticated audience with its own customer data.
By using a cookieless approach, the solution does not rely on third-party data but a direct authenticated audience match for those who have opted-in to enjoy Eurosport’s online services. It also allows clients to open up audiences across cookieless browsers such as Safari (for Apple iOS devices) and Firefox.
In addition, the partners say that deploying ATS will help accelerate Discovery Eurosport’s move away from third-party cookies and towards a sustainable, privacy-centric, people-based solution, with Discovery Eurosport seeing better performance with ATS than with cookies.
The solution will begin with Eurosport brand partners on Eurosport.com and local platforms in France (Eurosport.fr), Germany (Eurosport.de), Italy (Eurosport.it),Romania (Eurosport.ro) and Spain (Eurosport.es),and is already being live trialled in the UK at Eurosport.co.uk.
The net result, say the partners, is to enhance greatly how potential customers can be identified, engaged and converted over time.
“The scale of Warner Bros. Discovery and the breadth of our portfolio offers our partners a unique opportunity to engage with anyone and everyone. When you combine this with our ability to be incredibly targeted in who you can reach when accessing our premium audiences through our channels and platforms, it is clear how we can help drive significant ROI from our client’s campaigns,” noted Luke Whalley, senior director, international digital ad sales, sports & entertainment.
"As one of the most visited free-to-access sports destinations in Europe and ahead of a huge summer of sport, it is hugely exciting to extend this targeting capability to Eurosport’s online destinations. The fact we can offer clients a fully addressable and targeted solution, while also continuing to help enhance privacy for our audiences, is particularly satisfying.”
Added LiveRamp, SVP, addressability and ecosystem Travis Clinger: “We believe in a new ecosystem that puts individuals in control of their data, that brings publishers and marketers closer to individuals and each other; Discovery Eurosport’s deployment of ATS is the latest step towards this ecosystem. With so much change sweeping through the market, we’re seeing adoption of ATS rise for a number of reasons, but most importantly among them, ATS offers publishers and brands better results, today.”
By using a cookieless approach, the solution does not rely on third-party data but a direct authenticated audience match for those who have opted-in to enjoy Eurosport’s online services. It also allows clients to open up audiences across cookieless browsers such as Safari (for Apple iOS devices) and Firefox.
In addition, the partners say that deploying ATS will help accelerate Discovery Eurosport’s move away from third-party cookies and towards a sustainable, privacy-centric, people-based solution, with Discovery Eurosport seeing better performance with ATS than with cookies.
The solution will begin with Eurosport brand partners on Eurosport.com and local platforms in France (Eurosport.fr), Germany (Eurosport.de), Italy (Eurosport.it),Romania (Eurosport.ro) and Spain (Eurosport.es),and is already being live trialled in the UK at Eurosport.co.uk.
The net result, say the partners, is to enhance greatly how potential customers can be identified, engaged and converted over time.
“The scale of Warner Bros. Discovery and the breadth of our portfolio offers our partners a unique opportunity to engage with anyone and everyone. When you combine this with our ability to be incredibly targeted in who you can reach when accessing our premium audiences through our channels and platforms, it is clear how we can help drive significant ROI from our client’s campaigns,” noted Luke Whalley, senior director, international digital ad sales, sports & entertainment.
"As one of the most visited free-to-access sports destinations in Europe and ahead of a huge summer of sport, it is hugely exciting to extend this targeting capability to Eurosport’s online destinations. The fact we can offer clients a fully addressable and targeted solution, while also continuing to help enhance privacy for our audiences, is particularly satisfying.”
Added LiveRamp, SVP, addressability and ecosystem Travis Clinger: “We believe in a new ecosystem that puts individuals in control of their data, that brings publishers and marketers closer to individuals and each other; Discovery Eurosport’s deployment of ATS is the latest step towards this ecosystem. With so much change sweeping through the market, we’re seeing adoption of ATS rise for a number of reasons, but most importantly among them, ATS offers publishers and brands better results, today.”