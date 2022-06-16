After a successful inaugural season for its first international original series to be filmed and produced in Spain, Starzplay is again teaming up with content factory The Mediapro Studio to produce thriller Express.
To be directed by Iñaki Peñafiel and Anaïs Pareto are set to direct, the new series will be available through the platform's service in Spain and Latin America. Maggie Civantos returns as the series lead, Barbara, the criminal psychologist who once was a victim of an express kidnapping, currently working as a negotiator to solve cases similar to hers.
In season two of Express, Barbara will discover that the express kidnappings that they have been tasked to solve are just the tip of the iceberg of an industry built and sustained on fear; and that the company employing them, Zentral Risk, are major players in a far reaching and pervasive system of corruption that will continue to put the lives of her family in increasing jeopardy.
Joining the cast for season two are Alejo Sauras as Iker Torres, the new police chief, and Laura Laprida as Asia, the new member to the express team who will help the team solve cases due to her unmatched gift. Although everything is not what it appears, Barbara finds hope in the relationship with the new commissar and the Express Team grows with Asia who has a dark and strange past.
Express is the first local production from Starzplay to be renewed, which is creating International Originals through co-production opportunities to further curate its offering for subscribers. Produced by The Mediapro Studio, the content creation, production and distribution factory of the Mediapro Group, the eight-episode, one-hour series is scheduled to shoot for 11 weeks on location in and around the city of Madrid.
Executive producers for The Mediapro Studio are Laura Fdez Espeso, Javier Mendez, Javier Pons and Iván Escobar, as well as Mireia Acosta and Peter Tortorici for Starzplay. The action thriller is written by Iván Escobar, Antonio Sánchez Olivas and Martín Suárez, David Sánchez Olivas and Alberto Rodriguez and created by Iván Escobar, who also serves as the series showrunner. The Mediapro Studio Distribution will manage the series’ international sales.
