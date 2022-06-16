Leading UK commercial broadcaster ITV has revealed that 35 flagship shows, over 250 films and more than 200 series will be on offer at the launch of its ITVX service which will represent a re-imagining of its current ITV Hub on-demand platform.
In all, the streaming service will offer viewers a choice of over 9,000 hours of new series, documentaries, cult classics and films. ITVX will premiere a collection of new dramas at launch, which will only be available on the streamer for at least six months before making their debut on ITV channels, including the anticipated cold war drama A Spy Among Friends starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce; new teen drama Tell Me Everything, and four-part thriller Without Sin starring Vicky McClure.
At least one flagship show will then launch on ITVX per week going forward including Russell T Davies’ Nolly starring Helena Bonham Carter; period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton starring Karla-Simone Spence, Sophie Cookson and Patrick Martins; and Litvinenko starring David Tennant and Mark Bonnar.
As well as series premiering and streaming exclusively on ITVX, the service will also be launching the full series of upcoming flagship ITV shows on their first day of broadcast. Early examples will include real life drama Stonehouse starring Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes and the new series of Unforgotten. These series will be in addition to a library of over 200 both recent and classic US and UK dramas, comedies and reality shows that will be available to users.
ITVX will also launch with what the company calls the UK’s largest free film library and an array of documentaries, including a dedicated true crime collection.
