is now in production on a second six-part series of Fantastic Friends, produced by Sharp and Agata Pieczynska. Part adventure-travel series, part magic-infused challenge show and part celebration of friendship. Fantastic Friends is produced and directed by Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker Daniel Sharp and each episode sees the Phelps twins travel to a destination to meet up with one of their famous friends, who then take on the role of tour guide.The action moves from Iceland to Ireland, from St Lucia to Dubai, as the twins expand their horizons and explore new worlds, while engaging in a series of magic-themed challenges and competitions.The six-part series, hosted by James and Oliver Phelps — aka the mischievous Weasley twins of Harry Potter fame — is scheduled to launch on Bell Media’s Crave in Canada (in English and French) on June 17, before rolling out on HBO Max EMEA in July and TVNZ in August. It is executive produced by James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Martin Blencowe and Daniel Sharp. The cast includes the twin’s Harry Potter co-stars Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Luke Youngblood, as well as Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams, Outlander’s Sophie Skelton and The Sixth Sense’s Haley Joel Osment.“Daniel and the team at Dash Pictures have great access to some of the world’s best talent and Oliver, James and friends don’t disappoint,” said OTF managing director of sales Stefanie Fischer. “With their global and loyal fan base, we knew we’d be able to attract an array of broadcasters and platforms. The series is a fun, fresh and original travel series, with stunning locations to go alongside it.” Dash Pictures is now in production on a second six-part series of Fantastic Friends, produced by Sharp and Agata Pieczynska.