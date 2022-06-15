Video compression and delivery and solutions provider Ateme has released 5G streaming technology designed to enable what it calls ‘powerful and engaging’ video experiences for mobile users.
Ateme sees its 5G streaming solution as allowing sport fans, news addicts and TV show song contest enthusiasts to enjoy unique video experiences on their mobile devices while commuting or watching a game in the stadium. It adds that its technology enables viewers to enjoy Ultra HD quality video from their mobile connected devices whether mobile or at home, regardless of which mobile network operator they subscribe to.
Moreover, Ateme claims that its 5G streaming solution ensures a superior experience in terms of both image quality and low latency, no matter how many users there are. This is enabled by integrated 5G-broadcast technology from infrastructure technology provider Rohde & Schwarz, efficient compression using codecs such as VVC, the Common Media Application Format (CMAF) streaming protocol for low latency, and a reduced transport delay thanks to the 5G Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) architecture.
In what could be a classic use case, Ateme noted that in stadiums, enhanced experiences enabled by its technology include viewing a game live in multiple angles – which is especially useful in the case of car races, where what is happening elsewhere on the track might not be visible to certain viewers – and re-watching the most important actions on near-live channels. The solution has already been used at the Eurovision Song Contest and in a major tennis tournament, as well as by the government-backed 5G Vista consortium for an in-stadium project in the UK.
“With 5G, mobile video consumption is expected to thrive thanks to UHD content and new metaverse video services,” said Williams Tovar, 5G media streaming solutions director at Ateme.
“The new capabilities and flexibility brought by 5G are a fantastic opportunity to create immersive experiences and attract the highly connected younger generations (millennials and generation Z). We are thrilled to enable new mobile video services and experiences that will increase viewers’ engagement and loyalty, translating into revenue growth for both network operators and content providers.”
